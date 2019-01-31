Ariana Grande Tried To Fix Japanese Tattoo Typo And Ends Up With An Even Bigger Typo

31 January 2019, 15:27

Ariana Grande has made another tattoo typo and it's hilarious.
Ariana Grande has made another tattoo typo and it's hilarious. Picture: Instagram

The ‘thank u, next’ star just made another epic blunder.

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande shared a photo of her new palm tattoo which was meant to read ‘7 rings’ in Japanese but fans hilariously pointed out that her new ink actually said ‘shichirin’, which means ‘small grill’.

Ariana Grande Has Had Her Misspelled Japanese “Charcoal Grill” Tattoo Fixed

An evidently embarrassed Ari revealed she couldn’t stomach the pain, saying: “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao.

“But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.” She added to a series of now-deleted tweets.

It seems like peer pressure got the better of Ari who resurfaced with a “fixed” tattoo.

Ariana thanked her doctor for the painkillers and showed off her new tattoo.
Ariana thanked her doctor for the painkillers and showed off her new tattoo. Picture: Instagram

Poking fun at her previous blunder she wrote: “Slightly better. thanks to my tutor for helping me fix... rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. i actually really liked u.”

But the story gets better.

According to a Buzzfeed Japan reporter, what her new tattoo actually means now is “Japanese BBQ finger”.

Poor Ari had intended to get the tattoo in honour of her new song, '7 rings', but instead it has turned into quality banter.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Frankie Grande's split from the married couple he dated for five months

Frankie Grande's Split From His 'Throuple' After Dating Married Couple For Five Months
Ariana Grande had her misspelled tattoo fixed.

Ariana Grande Has Had Her Misspelled Japanese “Charcoal Grill” Tattoo Fixed
Halsey and Ariana Grande send each other supportive messages.

Halsey’s Not Here For People Comparing Her To Ariana Grande While Male Artists Are All The Same
Ariana Grande got a tattoo on her hand, which was meant to say '7 rings'

Ariana Grande Reacts After Fans Notice She's Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Ariana Grande has shook fans by using an emoji. No, really.

Ariana Grande’s Fans Are Hilariously Freaking Out Because She Used The Laughing Face Emoji On Twitter
Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande's new album 'thank u, next' is going to be savage

Ariana Grande's Album Is Going To Be Savage According To Her Recent Tweets

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!