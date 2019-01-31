Ariana Grande Tried To Fix Japanese Tattoo Typo And Ends Up With An Even Bigger Typo

Ariana Grande has made another tattoo typo and it's hilarious. Picture: Instagram

The ‘thank u, next’ star just made another epic blunder.

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande shared a photo of her new palm tattoo which was meant to read ‘7 rings’ in Japanese but fans hilariously pointed out that her new ink actually said ‘shichirin’, which means ‘small grill’.

Ariana Grande Has Had Her Misspelled Japanese “Charcoal Grill” Tattoo Fixed

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

An evidently embarrassed Ari revealed she couldn’t stomach the pain, saying: “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao.

“But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.” She added to a series of now-deleted tweets.

It seems like peer pressure got the better of Ari who resurfaced with a “fixed” tattoo.

Ariana thanked her doctor for the painkillers and showed off her new tattoo. Picture: Instagram

Poking fun at her previous blunder she wrote: “Slightly better. thanks to my tutor for helping me fix... rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. i actually really liked u.”

But the story gets better.

According to a Buzzfeed Japan reporter, what her new tattoo actually means now is “Japanese BBQ finger”.

Why... how... now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” 💅 pic.twitter.com/zC2LxSKJtI — Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 (@eimiyamamitsu) January 31, 2019

Poor Ari had intended to get the tattoo in honour of her new song, '7 rings', but instead it has turned into quality banter.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!