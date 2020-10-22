Ariana Grande's Best Songs Ever: As Voted By You

Think you know the official order all Ariana Grande's songs belong in? Welcome to the hardest decision you'll ever make in your life.

Ariana Grande, the pop queen, the legend, the relentless hit machine is and forever will be in the upper echelon of music royalty. That's just a fact at this point.

And with that, comes an endless stream of songs that once you've listened to, you'll never forget.

Thankfully she's blessing our ears with an entirely new album, 'Positions', to keep us falling in love with her even harder.

But, what is YOUR favourite Ariana tune? Good luck with this one!

There's a mix of bonus tracks, No.1 singles, album tunes and everything in between to make sure ALL of them have the chance to grab the top spot.

And don't worry, we'll update this every time she drops another banger to make these decisions even harder.

