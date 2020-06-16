Adele Praises Michaela Coel’s ‘I May Destroy You’ Drama

Adele has been praising 'I May Destroy You' on Instagram. Picture: PA images

Adele has praised Michaela Coel’s new drama ‘I May Destroy You’.

Adele has taken to Instagram to praise Michaela Coel's new drama I May Destroy You, admitting she's 'never felt so many emotions at once'.

The ‘Hello’ singer said the hit show, which follows the story of a young woman named Arabella who is sexually assaulted on a night out, will leave fans asking their ‘girls things you haven’t before’ and urged them to watch it ‘right now’ on BBC iPlayer.

Her post read: “‘I May Destroy You’ is the best thing I’ve seen on British TV for yeaaaarssss!! Go watch it on iplayer right now.

“It’s wholesome, uncomfortable, hilarious but terribly sad and then awkward...and then it makes you cough a bit for no reason and also makes you go put the kettle on, for no reason.

“You might pretend you need a pee and then you get a bit itchy, then it makes you ask your girls things you haven’t before. And then makes you want to run out in the street and laugh so hard like mad til you cry for absolute hours!

“I’ve never felt so many emotions at once! Absolutely fantastic. Michaela Coel bloody SMASHED it.”

Fans of the singer were in agreement with her, with one writing: "Agreed. This show, is, incredible!! Michaela’s performance is riveting! Each episode has me in a trance I can’t wait for more!!"

Another added: "Whattt just watched this. Yes to all the above!"

Others commented on how active Adele has been on social media lately.

One fan wrote: "Girl you are more active now than never!!"

Another added: "Adele serving old school blog content, we love to see it."

We sure do! More of this please. And some new music. Thanks.

