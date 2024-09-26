Jason Manford's 'A Manford All Seasons tour' - Tickets, dates, venue and more

26 September 2024, 06:00 | Updated: 26 September 2024, 09:22

How to get tickets to A Manford All Seasons tour
How to get tickets to A Manford All Seasons tour. Picture: Press

Here are all the details you need on comedian Jason Manford's tour 'A Manford All Seasons tour', including dates, venue and how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Comedian and actor Jason Manford has announced his brand-new tour 'A Manford All Seasons' coming this November.

After his last smash-hit comedy tour, Jason's tour promises to be 'expert observational comedy' (The Guardian) mixed with 'comic gold' (Mail on Sunday).

Jason is kicking off his 'A Manford All Seasons' tour this November in New Brighton before taking his stand up show across the UK and finishing in Manchester in October 2025.

Here are all the details you need including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

How to get tickets to Jason Manford's tour:

Tickets are on sale now, you can get tickets to 'A Manford All Seasons' here: https://www.jasonmanford.com/

Dates and venues for Jason Manford's tour:

Starting in November 2024, Jason's UK tour 'A Manford All Seasons' will be held in venues across the UK, here are all the dates and venues.

  • 6th Nov - New Brighton - Pavilion
  • 7th Nov - New Brighton - Pavilion
  • 8th Nov - Bradford - St George's Hall
  • 9th Nov - Blackburn - King George's Hall
  • 10th Nov - Derby - Arena
  • 12th Nov - Bournemouth - BIC
  • 13th Nov - Brighton - Brighton Centre
  • 14th Nov - Sheffield - Utilia Arena
  • 15th Nov - Blackpool - Opera House
  • 16th Nov - Hull - Connexin Live
  • 20th Nov - Plymouth - Pavilions
  • 21st Nov - Cardiff - Utilita Arena
  • 22nd Nov - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
  • 23rd Nov - Leeds - First Direct Arena
  • 24th Nov - Edinburgh - Playhouse Theatre
  • 25th Nov - Glasgow - Armadillo
  • 27th Nov - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
  • 28th Nov - Manchester - O2 Apollo
  • 29th Nov - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • 30th Nov - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Visit https://www.jasonmanford.com/ for 'A Manford All Seasons' 2025 dates and venues.

Hot On Capital

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song She's Performed On The Secret Of Us Tour So Far

News

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song and surprise cover revealed

News

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kristina And Kieran Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Orson and Richelle were paired up by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Orson and Richelle still together from MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey And Nathan Still Together After MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together?

Are Charlie And Eve From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

Cooper Koch's performance in Monsters episode 5 ('The Hurt Man') has been praised by viewers

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch praised for 33-minute episode filmed in one unedited take

TV & Film

Richelle was paired with Orson by the MAFS UK experts in 2024

Who is Richelle from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and where she’s from

TV & Film

Get to know MAFS' Orson

Facts about MAFS UK's Orson including age, job, where he's from & more

TV & Film

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? - Age, job, Instagram and her body positivity

TV & Film

Camila Cabello may have shaded Sabrina Carpenter in her latest performance

Camila Cabello appears to reference Sabrina Carpenter 'Taste' drama in new performance

News

Who is Erik Menendez's Wife? How He Met And Married Tammi Menendez

Who is Erik Menendez's wife Tammi Menendez and how did they meet?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Travis Scott have been together since 2023

Taylor Swift defended after being accused of 'affecting' Travis Kelce's game

News

Alex hits back at online hate

MAFS UK's Alex reacts to 'hate' amid abuse allegations as his first episode airs

TV & Film

Adam and Polly have struggled with attraction issues in their marriage

MAFS UK viewers horrified as Adam rejects Polly a second time after sleeping with her

TV & Film

Decoding Jade's 'Midnight Cowboy'

Jade explains her 'Midnight Cowboy' lyrics and Ncuti Gatwa's cameo

News