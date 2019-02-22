Jack Whitehall: Stood Up UK Tour 2019- Tickets, Dates, Latest News
22 February 2019, 11:11 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 11:16
Jack Whitehall has shared the UK dates for 'Stood Up' and we've got all the latest ticket information and news to keep you up to date with everything.
Jack Whitehall's announced a UK stand up tour for 2019 and will be performing in arenas all over the country and we've got everything you need to know about it!
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday 18th February so make sure you head over to the ticket page to snap them up before they go!
Jack Whitehall: Stood Up UK Tour Dates 2019
November
16 Birmingham Arena Birmingham
17 Birmingham Arena Birmingham
19 Glasgow SSE Hydro
20 Glasgow SSE Hydro
21 Aberdeen TECA
23 London The O2
24 London The O2
27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
29 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
December
1 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
4 Leeds First Direct Arena
5 Leeds First Direct Arena
6 Newcastle Utilita Arena
7 Newcastle Utilita Arena
10 Brighton Brighton Centre
11 Brighton. Brighton Centre
12 Bournemouth BIC
13 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
14 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
17 Dublin 3 Arena
18 Dublin 3 Arena
19 Belfast SSE Arena
21 Manchester Manchester Arena
22 Manchester Manchester Arena
