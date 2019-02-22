Jack Whitehall: Stood Up UK Tour 2019- Tickets, Dates, Latest News

Jack Whitehall 'Stood Up' tour 2019. Picture: Official Tour Image

Jack Whitehall has shared the UK dates for 'Stood Up' and we've got all the latest ticket information and news to keep you up to date with everything.

Jack Whitehall's announced a UK stand up tour for 2019 and will be performing in arenas all over the country and we've got everything you need to know about it!

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday 18th February so make sure you head over to the ticket page to snap them up before they go!

Jack Whitehall: Stood Up UK Tour Dates 2019

November

16 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

17 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

19 Glasgow SSE Hydro

20 Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 Aberdeen TECA

23 London The O2

24 London The O2

27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

29 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December

1 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

4 Leeds First Direct Arena

5 Leeds First Direct Arena

6 Newcastle Utilita Arena

7 Newcastle Utilita Arena

10 Brighton Brighton Centre

11 Brighton. Brighton Centre

12 Bournemouth BIC

13 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

14 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

17 Dublin 3 Arena

18 Dublin 3 Arena

19 Belfast SSE Arena

21 Manchester Manchester Arena

22 Manchester Manchester Arena

