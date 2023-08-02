Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney Share Heartfelt Tributes To Angus Cloud

2 August 2023, 12:27

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney shared tributes in honour of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney shared tributes in honour of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud. Picture: Getty/Sydney Sweeney/Instagram
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are leading the tributes to ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud.

Angus Cloud’s family announced his death in a statement this week after he died at home in Oakland, California.

The Fezco actor’s friends and Euphoria co-stars are now paying their respects on social media after the tragic news, with Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney leading the tributes.

Alongside a black and white photo of Angus, Zendaya – who plays Rue on the show – wrote: “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).

'Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud Dies Aged 25

Euphoria cast gather for HBO Max event in NYC

Zendaya and Angus Cloud starred on Euphoria tribute
Zendaya and Angus Cloud starred on Euphoria tribute. Picture: Getty

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She finished her tribute: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Meanwhile Sydney, who plays Cassie, posted a series of pictures and videos with Angus.

Sydney Sweeney paid tribute to Angus Cloud
Sydney Sweeney paid tribute to Angus Cloud. Picture: Sydney Sweeney/Innstagram

She wrote on Instagram: “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words [sic].

“You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Javon Walton, who played Fez’s adoptive younger brother Ashtray, also shared a tribute, writing: “Rest easy brother.”

Barbie Ferreira, who quit the TV show last year, shared a photo of Angus smiling to her Insta' feed, captioning it: "I love you so much. you will be missed tremendously."

Angus was said to be in ‘a battle with mental health’ after burying his father a week prior.

The cause of his death hasn’t been given.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

