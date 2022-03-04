Every Time Zendaya's Hair Left Us Speechless As She Debuts Her Honey Blonde Locks

Zendaya's hair never misses... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Zendaya has switched up her look and opted for a blonder do! Let's take a look at every time her hair has left us utterly speechless over the years...

Let's face it, Zendaya always looks like a million pounds – and now she's switched up her hairdo yet again!

From fashion to acting to music, the 25-year-old can do it all; and since she debuted her blonder locks we've been inspired to comb back through her most jaw-dropping hairstyles...

Earlier this week, the Euphoria star treated fans to a sneak peek of her latest hair update when she posted a casual snap to her Instagram story.

The selfie showed off her new honey blonde curls, a perfect new shade for spring! But what other iconic moments have we seen from Zendaya's tresses before?

Zendaya debuts her honey hair on the 'Gram

On March 2, the Spider-Man star shocked fans with her noticeably lighter do – with the picture inspiring this very list!

Zen is keeping her cards close to her chest as this is the only photo of her mane that's made it's way online, at the time of writing.

It was a big day for the actress as she also attended the premiere of her boyfriend Tom Holland's new flick, Uncharted!

Zendaya went blonder in March. Picture: Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya is no stranger to a shorter do

We're so used to seeing the talented star with the long waves that her character Rue sports on Euphoria, that it's easy to forget that she's had a long history of diverse looks!

Whether she's tackling platinum or stunning in raven, she can rock a pixie cut likes nobody's business!

Zendaya has rocked some short hair looks. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya channels Cher with radiant ensemble

At the 2021 OSCARS, the fashionista stepped out on the carpet in a Cher-inspired look!

She sported an unforgettable midriff-baring Valentino gown in a striking neon yellow as her loose flowing locks billowing behind the dress.

Zendaya blew everyone away at the 2021 OSCARS. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya pays homage to her family on the red carpet

Fans always expect to see Zendaya turn it out on the red carpet, and it was no different when she attended the InStyle Awards in 2017.

The ex-Disney starlet paired her sleek make-up with an Afro hairdo that she later stated was inspired by none other than her aunties – too cute!

She wrote: "Last night’s inspo . . . my stunning aunties (my daddy’s all the way on the left) and a hint of Angela Davis. photo cred: grandma’s living room."

Zendaya stuns with an Afro inspired by her aunties. Picture: Alamy

Last nights inspo...my stunning aunties (my daddy's all the way on the left) and a hint of Angela Davis. photo cred: grandmas living room pic.twitter.com/V3otGVwwRp — Zendaya (@Zendaya) October 24, 2017

Zendaya paired her Spider-Man inspired 'web' dress with cornrows

For the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021, the actress served some stunning hair inspo.

Zendaya wore the protective style of cornrows to the Los Angeles event, with the cascading braids nearly matching the length of her train!

Zendaya wore cornrows to the Spider-Man premiere. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya's looks gorgeous in dreadlocks at the OSCARS

Everything about Zendaya's ensemble at the 2015 OSCARS had fans in awe...

She stole everyone's attention at the 87th Annual Academy Awards with her look, and it even inspired a barbie doll of Zendaya!

Zendaya stole toAnnual Academy Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Zendaya's iconic look spawned a barbie doll. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old star wore the faux dreadlocks with a glamorous figure-hugging Vivienne Westwood slip dress.

When speaking on the famous look, Zendaya wrote on her Instagram page: "My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of colour that our hair is good enough.

"To me locs are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion's mane."

