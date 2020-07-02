Zac Efron Comes Out Of Hiding In Byron Bay And Fans Are Buzzing

2 July 2020, 16:25

Zac Efron has been spotted in Australia by fans
Zac Efron has been spotted in Australia by fans. Picture: PA/Twitter

Zac Efron has been spotted in Byron Bay after speculation that he’d moved there.

Zac Efron has finally come out of hiding in Bryon Bay, Australia, after it was thought that he had been living there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old High School Musical star has been keeping it lowkey these days, so fans are buzzing to see him out and about!

High School Musical Director Reveals Why Ryan Wasn't Openly Gay In Movies

In pictures obtained by a tabloid, he was spotted at a local cafe, interacting with one of the waitresses - the same cafe he was spotted in last month by a fan.

On June 18, an Instagram model called Tarsha Whitmore shared a snap, writing: “Don’t mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken.”

Zac Efron has a new show coming to Netflix this month
Zac Efron has a new show coming to Netflix this month. Picture: PA

This comes after a fan had also noticed he was in the area, tweeting: “So my sister just told me that Zac Efron is in Byron Bay [side-eye emojis].”

Bryon Bay is no stranger to celebs as it is a hotspot for stars and even Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have a home there.

Zac has definitely taken a liking to Australia and had visited in December, whilst filming for his new Netflix show Down To Earth.

He had gone to Papau New Guinea, to film for the series, where he developed an infection and was then flown to Brisbane to receive medical attention.

Zac later took to Instagram to update fans on his health, writing: “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing three weeks in P.N.G.”

He is set to show off his new project on Netflix, later this month, on July 10.

