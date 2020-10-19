Zac Efron 'Loves Australia & Girlfriend Vanessa Valladarres' Sparking Relocation Rumours

19 October 2020, 16:47

Zac Efron 'in love' with Australia and girlfriend
Zac Efron 'in love' with Australia and girlfriend. Picture: Instagram _is_ness @zacefron

Zac Efron could be packing up his LA home and relocating to Australia permanently after finding love with Vanessa Valledarres and

Zac Efron could be permanently moving to Australia after finding love with model Vanessa Valladares as hinted by Australian radio host, Kyle Sandilands, from The Kyle and Jackie O Show, who just jetted out to celebrate the actor's birthday.

QUIZ: Which Zac Efron Is Taking You On A Date?

The station posted a snap of the DJ boarding a jet to Byron Bay to hang out with the A-lister, writing: "As you know, Kyle isn’t one to brag... But he DID fly to Byron in a private jet to party with @zacefron on the weekend."

The celebrity host then recounted being invited to a surprise 33rd birthday party for Zac, organised by Vanessa, shedding light on their broadly mysterious romance that he seen them become inseparable in recent months.

"Vanessa invited me. You couldn't get a lovelier, sweeter girl."

"She knew everything, and she put everything together. She's a sweetheart."

He said: "He absolutely loves Australia. He's in love with this girl, Vanessa."

"They're a beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just sweet."

The pair were recently photographed celebrating his birthday, with a source telling People Vanessa is living with the High School Musical star.

The source said: "They celebrated Zac’s birthday with friends before the weekend."

"Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay."

The 33-year-old first appeared down under when lockdown came in, reportedly renting a beach house where he was introduced to the aspiring model whilst working in a cafe, and the pair have become serious, fast.

