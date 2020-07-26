Wiley: Home Secretary Priti Patel Demands Twitter & Instagram Respond Over Anti-Semitic Posts

26 July 2020, 19:57 | Updated: 26 July 2020, 20:05

Priti Patel criticises Instagram and Twitter after Wiley's anti-Semitic posts
Priti Patel criticises Instagram and Twitter after Wiley's anti-Semitic posts. Picture: Getty Images

Priti Patel criticises social media companies after Wiley's anti-Semitic posts weren't removed for hours.

The home secretary has demanded a "full explanation" from Twitter and Instagram following Wiley's anti-Semitic posts.

Wiley has been temporarily banned from the platforms but Priti Patel has criticised why the posts weren't removed sooner.

"The antisemitic posts from Wiley are abhorrent," the home secretary tweeted, "They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long and I have asked them for a full explanation."

"Social media companies must act much faster to remove such appalling hatred from their platforms."

Police are investigating and the rapper has been dropped by his management after tweeting a series of anti-Semitic posts.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: "We have received a number of reports relating to alleged anti-Semitic tweets posted on social media. The Met takes all reports of anti-Semitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed."

There are also calls for Wiley's MBE, awarded for services to music, to be stripped.

South West Four Festival 2019
South West Four Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

Twitter removed some of Wiley's tweets, saying they violated its rules, however others were still visible 12 hours later after being posted, with Wiley's name even trending. His account has now been locked for seven days.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, today said that it had also blocked Wiley's account for seven days.

Wiley is best known for his 2008 hit single 'Wearing My Rolex'. Last year, he started a feud with Stormzy, leading to both rappers releasing diss tracks. Stormzy was said to have 'won' the rap battle.

