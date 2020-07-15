Where Is Hannah Elizabeth From Love Island UK Series 1 Now?

Hannah Elizabeth from Love Island UK Series 1 is a mum now! Picture: ITV

Hannah Elizabeth rose to fame on the first series of Love Island and ended up in a relationship with John Clark, who proposed to her inside the villa.

But where is Hannah Elizabeth now? Let’s take a look…

Where is Hannah Elizabeth now? Picture: instagram

Hannah is a model and influencer.

She often posts glamorous selfies on Instagram and is clearly living her best life.

She’s also a mum! She gave birth to a gorgeous baby boy in 2019 called Reggie.

Who is Hannah Elizabeth’s baby daddy?

Hannah’s baby’s father is George Andreeti.

The pair were engaged but ended up splitting up just six days before their son was born.

What happened to Hannah Elizabeth and John Clark?

Fans of Love Island will remember the couple had a whirlwind romance and ended up finishing in second place on the show.

However, their relationship didn’t last long and they ended up calling it quits less than 3 months after the show ended.

What is Hannah Elizabeth’s Instagram handle?

Hannah’s Instagram handle is @hannahelizinsta and she currently has 430k followers on the platform.

