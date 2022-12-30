Tributes Pour In Following Fashion Icon Vivienne Westwood's Death

30 December 2022, 13:57

Celebrities have been paying tribute to Vivienne Westwood
Celebrities have been paying tribute to Vivienne Westwood. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Tributes have flooded online honouring Vivienne Westwood's work and life following her passing earlier this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was announced that Dame Vivienne Westwood passed away on Thursday aged 81, in the wake of the news, an endless stream of tributes have been shared to honour the fashion icon.

A statement from Westwood's representatives confirmed the news on December 29, revealing that she died ‘peacefully and surrounded by her family’ at her home in Clapham, South London.

The legendary designer was integral in bringing punk and new wave styles to the forefront of fashion in the 1970s.

Vivienne made an indelible mark on the apparel world, the likes of Bella Hadid, Victoria Bekcham and Boy Goeoge have shared their condolences and honoured her life's work.

Vivienne Westwood passed away aged 81
Vivienne Westwood passed away aged 81. Picture: Getty

Model Bella Hadid shared a post to Instagram following the heartbreaking news, starting off the passionate caption with "Dearest Vivienne, Queen of punk".

She wrote: "You made me smile , listen, learn and love more than the day before. I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit , because to me and most , in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun. To the coolest, most fun, incredible , humble, creative , badass, intelligent, fucking EPIC human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things... rest in love and Rest In Peace... I will miss you."

Victoria Beckham, who has made a name for herself in the fashion world following her days with the Spice Girls, shared a heartfelt tribute to Vivienne, she wrote: "I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time VB."

Marc Jacobs said he was "heartbroken" over the news and that Vivienne's designs "never failed to surprise and to shock". He continued: "You did it first. Always... I continue to learn from your words and all of your extraordinary creations."

Boy George paid his respects and wrote on Twitter: "R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond."

Actress Rose McGowan also shared her love and adoration for the icon: "Deeply saddened by a true punk’s passing, Vivienne Westwood, what a hellraiser, what a talent."

RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne, paid tribute to their namesake with a tweet: "Vivienne Westwood is the woman that showed me I could do anything.

"I could wear what I wanted, she was an ICON and I lived my life through hers in some sorts of way. There will never be another, but we’ll continue your fight."

