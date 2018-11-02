Galantis' Heartwarming 'Emoji' Music Video Will Make Your Day

Galantis are back with their brand new song 'Emoji' and the music video is one of the most heartwarming things you'll see.

Galantis know a thing or two about releasing EDM bangers and their latest song 'Emoji' sees the duo at their very best, with a music video to match.

Having owned dancefloors everywhere over the last few years with tracks like 'Runaway', 'No Money' and 'Love On Me', Galantis' new effort is accompanied by a music video which sees an emoji actually come to life.

Galantis' 'Emoji' music video sees a heart emoji come to life. Picture: YouTube

Directed by Dano Cerny, the video for 'Emoji' follows the song's lyrics perfectly and showcases a broken down relationship being rebuilt via the help of a live purple emoji heart.

If this is what happens when emojis actually come to life then we kinda want that to happen ASAP! Imagine if all our problems could be fixed by some cute hearts and pumping dance music?

Good luck geting 'Emoji' out of your head because Galantis have created a real ear-worm with this 2018 anthem and we're not complaining.

