Halloween 2018: Joe Jonas Went As Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones Character, Yes Really

Joe Jonas has officially outdone everyone on planet earth by going as his fiancé Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones character, Sansa Stark and we're not done watching this video of him because it's FRICKIN' hilarious.

Joe Jonas has broken the internet AND proved that he's absolute boyfriend goals by turning up to Halloween 2018 as Sansa Stark, his fiancé Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones character- and he's taken it so seriously we can't help but spit our coffee everywhere when we watch the video, because it's just so damn funny.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner last night. (Credit to @JustJared) pic.twitter.com/ACfgF0eOWr — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) October 28, 2018

The DNCE singer outdid himself as the current leader of Winterfell with a dramatic characterisation complete with the show's theme tune, as 22-year-old Sophie Turner decided to ditch her furs and gowns to go as an elephant, and we can't honestly tell who we admire more.

Naturally Twitter had a LOT of love for this costume commitment, with many suggesting Joe had in fact won the whole of Halloween.

Joe Jonas really did that! I can’t with him LMAO he is something else pic.twitter.com/OuDwuw8hBJ — jess 🌻 (@THORMENDESPIDEY) October 29, 2018

The couple, who're engaged after two years of dating were very first rumoured to be dating during Halloween 2016, where Joe went as Dalmatian and Sophie stepped out as a bunny, so it looks like this is definitely their favourite time of year, and it's such #goals.

