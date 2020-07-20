UK Secures Early Access To 90 Million Coronavirus Vaccinations

20 July 2020, 08:54

The UK has signed early access to 90 million vaccinations
The UK has signed early access to 90 million vaccinations. Picture: Getty

The UK has signed a deal ensuring the country has the best chances of protection for those at risk from coronavirus.

Through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, the UK has secured early access to 90 million Covid-19 vaccinations as promising vaccines continue to be developed.

The vaccines are being researched by pharmaceutical companies BioNTech, Pfizer and Valneva.

Boris Johnson Announces ‘Work From Home’ Guidance Will End 1 August And Hopes 'Normality Will Return By Christmas'

BioNTech and Pfizer’s vaccine has reached Phase 2 of the trials, where small groups of people are being tested.

Coronavirus vaccine trials are ongoing
Coronavirus vaccine trials are ongoing. Picture: Getty

The deal is on top of the 100 million doses Oxford University are trialling with AstraZeneca.

However, it remains uncertain whether any of the vaccines will work.

Research for a Covid-19 vaccine began at the beginning of the year at an extremely fast pace and over 20 vaccines are in clinical trials across the world.

None have yet proven to provide immunity but some can trigger an immune response.

The vaccines the UK government has signed early access to work in three completely different ways.

The Valneva vaccine, which will provide 60 million doses if successful, uses an inactive version of the coronavirus.

BioNTech and Pfizer’s 30 million doses of the vaccine would inject part of the coronavirus’ genetic code.

Meanwhile, Oxford University are developing a vaccine made from a genetically engineered virus, and would provide 100 million doses if successful.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Little Mix confirmed the release date for their show The Search

Little Mix Reveal First Sneak Peek Of Talent Show The Search & Confirm TV Release Date

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: Talent Show Start Date Confirmed After It Was Postponed

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison Sentence And Relationship Details Revealed

Nicki Minaj

Oxford University have made a promising development on their vaccine

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Safe And ‘Can Train Immune System’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film