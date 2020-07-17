Boris Johnson Announces ‘Work From Home’ Guidance Will End 1 August And Hopes 'Normality Will Return By Christmas'

Boris Johnson said work from home advice will relax from 1 August. Picture: Getty / BBC

The government’s guidance on working from home where possible is to be scrapped from 1 August.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined a string of changes in the continued lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including hopes for 'a return to normality by Christmas'.

As part of the plans in getting the country back on its feet, the Prime Minister announced the ‘work from home if you can’ guidance will be relaxed from 1 August.

How Ibiza Venues Are Becoming Covid Secure As They Re-Open

The change means employers will have discretion over whether to ask staff to return to their workplace.

Employers can decide at their own discretion on whether to ask staff to return. Picture: Getty

He said at Friday’s news conference: “From the 1st of August, we will update our advice on going to work.

“Instead of government telling people to work from home, we’re going to give employers more discretion and ask them to make decisions about how their staff can work safely.”

People were urged to work from home where possible from March, as coronavirus cases rapidly soared each day.

In the news conference, the Prime Minister also announced new powers for local councils in enforcing local lockdowns with the immediate closure of businesses.

He also shared his hopes for a “more significant return to normality from November, at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas.”

From 1 August, remaining leisure settings can reopen, including bowling, skating rings, casinos and beauticians.

Nightclubs and soft play centres must remain closed for now.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!