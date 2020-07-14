How Ibiza Venues Are Becoming Covid Secure As They Re-Open

Some Ibiza beach clubs and bars have re-opened amid the global pandemic, but a lot of measures have been introduced to ensure they stay covid-safe.

Ibiza is looking very different this summer as it reopens following the global coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, with a much more chilled out vibe replacing the packed super clubs.

Summer 2020 on the party isle brings a place to unwind, but part of the new atmosphere means there are new guidelines and processes to follow.

Beach clubs and hotels including O Beach, Wi-Ki Woo and Bam-Bu-Ku have introduced mandatory temperature checks for staff, banned bar service, and reduced the capacity of their swimming pools.

Employees and guests will also have to enter the premises through a disinfectant mist spray, and groups at each sun bed are urged to stay seated at their loungers as much as possible and “enjoy being waited on”.

Bar owners assure: “All beds and areas have been reconfigured to ensure that guests can enjoy their time without worrying.”

Staff returning to work also had to take Covid-19 tests to ensure a negative result before they began their contract.

Branding the new social distancing guidelines and hygiene measures the island’s ‘new tempo’, holidaymakers will still be able to enjoy some of their favourite DJs at the island’s most loved venues but the tunes will be less house and more zen.

Adaptions at the beach clubs include:

- On-site emergency staff doctors to ensure the highest levels of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee standards

- Staff and guests to enter the premises through a disinfectant mist spray

- Staff to have mandatory temperature checks

- All staff will always wear a government regulated mask

- All staff change into their uniforms once inside the premises to avoid outside contamination

- All staff were given Covid-19 tests to ensure a negative result before their contract

- All guests must have advanced bed or restaurant reservations to enter

- Hand sanitisers and masks will be provided to all

- The premises will have a greater frequency of cleaning with toilets disinfected on an hourly basis

- Internal areas will be disinfected every night with an ozone canon

- Food utensils will be cleaned at 80 degrees and towels & bed covers at 60 degreesWhen dining, tables will only be laid once diners are seated

- Menus will be digital via a QR code

- Music will adhere to the ‘New Tempo’ and guests encouraged to relax by their beds

- It is mandatory to carry a mask at all times in Spain, for guests who forget, the venue will provide medical standard masks

Stars including Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague, I'm A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa, and Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby have already jetted out to the white isle since lockdown restrictions eased, with many more hoping to follow suit.

It comes after the UK government removed the two-week quarantine rules for people returning from a number of countries including Spain.

