By Savannah Roberts

Twitter users will soon be able to edit their posts as a new feature is making its way to the platform.

After years of speculation, Twitter is finally rolling out a feature that will allow users to edit their sent tweets.

The social media platform has begun offering the option to amend already published tweets to a group of users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

This change will be available to accounts that are subscribed to the paid 'Twitter Blue' service – this premium service was launched in 2021 and is currently only offered to the countries mentioned above (as well as the US).

The 'Edit Tweet' function will allow people to make changes to their posts "a few times" up to 30 minutes after they have first been published.

Tweets that have been edited will appear with an icon, timestamp, and a label to show other users that the post has been modified since it was first released into the Twittersphere.

Past versions of the tweet will be able to be viewed by any user by tapping the label that appears next to edited post, this will take you to the 'Tweet’s Edit History'.

Twitter explains their decision to limit the use of the new edit feature on their blog, they wrote: "For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here.

"They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said," the blog post read.

In the platform's statement, they confirm that Twitter Blue users have early access to this feature, meaning that in due course the change should roll out to all accounts – with many assuming the US will be next as edited posts have also been previously been trialled to a pool of users in the region.

