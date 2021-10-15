What Happened To Forty In 'You'? A Recap On Season 2

15 October 2021, 12:00

What happened to Forty in season 2 of You?
What happened to Forty in season 2 of You? Picture: Netflix
Netflix's You is back! So here's a re-cap on one of last season's main characters – what happened to Forty?

As season three of You approaches, you may need a little refresher on all the chaos that ensued in the last series...

One character that had quite the arc in season two was Forty – but how did his story come to an end?

How Did Netflix's 'You' Season 2 End?

The last time audiences were treated to new episodes of the hit Netflix thriller was back in December 2019 – so here's a recap on the story of Love Quinn's brother.

Be warned... spoilers are ahead!

Season 3 of Netlfix's You is nearly here
Season 3 of Netlfix's You is nearly here. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Forty in season 2 of You?

Forty had a tumultuous journey throughout season two but in the finale episode, he began to piece together the truth of the deadly Joe Goldberg's past.

After discovering that Joe was operating under a false name, Will Bettelheim, he then uncovered that he was a serial murderer.

As Love Quinn's caring twin brother, he sets out to inform her of Joe's history as he assumes she is in imminent danger.

What happened to Forty Quinn in season 2?
What happened to Forty Quinn in season 2? Picture: Netflix

However, unbeknownst to Forty, his sister is already aware of Goldberg's grizzly string of kills – and she loves him regardless.

A showdown between the two ensues at the Quinn family shop, Avarin. The bust-up is interrupted by LAPD officer David Fincher.

The policeman intervenes with the altercation and shoots Forty, who succumbs to his injuries and dies.

Will Forty appear in season 3 of You?
Will Forty appear in season 3 of You? Picture: Netflix

Following his death, Forty is pinned with the murder of Henderson from earlier in the season – leaving Joe to walk scot-free once again.

Understandably, Love is devastated at the passing and subsequent framing of her sibling – how will she cope with this loss in season three?

