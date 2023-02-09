Who Plays Kate In 'You' Series 4? Everything You Need To Know About Charlotte Ritchie

9 February 2023, 12:28

Everything you need to know about Charlotte Ritchie
Everything you need to know about Charlotte Ritchie. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Charlotte Ritchie has joined the cast of You, but where have you seen her before?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You is back on Netflix with a brand new season, and you know what that means... Joe Goldberg finds a new woman to be the object of his deadly affections.

The female lead for season four is Kate Lockwood, portrayed by Charlotte Ritchie who you likely recognise from a whole host of British projects.

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

So, who is You newcomer Charlotte Ritchie and where have you seen her before? Read on to find out all the details...

Where have you seen Charlotte Ritchie before?
Where have you seen Charlotte Ritchie before? Picture: Getty
Charlotte Ritchie plays Kate in You series 4
Charlotte Ritchie plays Kate in You series 4. Picture: Netflix

Who is Charlotte Ritchie?

Charlotte Ritchie, 33, is a British actress who's been acting in film and television since 2004!

You'll most likely recognise her from her work in TV shows such as Fresh Meat, Call The Midwife, and Feel Good.

Charlotte hails from Clapham, London, and first burst onto the scene with the movie, The Open Doors, when she was just 15 years old. The following year she even appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet Fire as an uncredited extra – jealous!

It wasn't until 2011 that she got her big break, she scored a main role on Channel 4's Fresh Meat, where she portrayed the character of Melissa. The comedy-drama ran for four series and wrapped in 2016, she starred alongside big names such as Jack Whitehall, Zawe Ashton, Joe Thomas and more!

Charlotte played George in Feel Good
Charlotte played George in Feel Good. Picture: Alamy
She first made waves on Fresh Meat
She first made waves on Fresh Meat. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte joined the cast of You in season 4
Charlotte joined the cast of You in season 4. Picture: Netflix

Ritchie's next big project came in the form of Call the Midwife, she joined the fourth series as Nurse Barbara Gilbert and appeared in the period drama from 2015 to 2018.

The star was cast as the main love interest George in comedian Mae Martin's semi-autobiographical rom-com, Feel Good, in 2020, which aired for two seasons and is now on Netflix.

The 33-year-old has made waves in British television for years, making other notable appearances in the likes of Doctor Who, Drunk History UK, Doctors, and Ghosts.

Charlotte's star is set to soar to new heights after wowing audiences in You's fourth season in 2023!

