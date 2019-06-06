The Real Reason Why Black Mirror Was Named Black Mirror

The reason behind the show name Black Mirror. Picture: Netflix

The answer has been hidden in plain sight.

Have you ever wondered where Black Mirror got its name? You probably guessed it was something to do with darkness and a mirror right?

In an interview with Channel 4 back in 2014, show creator Charlie Brooker explained, "What I took it to mean was when a screen is off – when a screen is off it looks like a black mirror.”

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Details About Her Black Mirror Episode

“Because any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, any iPad – something like that – if you just stare at it, it looks like a black mirror, and there’s something cold and horrifying about that, and it was such a fitting title for the show.” he reveals.

"I quite like the fact that people are watching it on their TV or on their laptop, or their smartphone or whatever, and then as the end credits start running and the screen cuts to black, they see themselves reflected."

Black Mirror will return to Netflix on Wednesday 5 June, consisting of just three episodes, one of which stars Miley Cyrus. Netflix have now dropped three trailers for each of the episodes and they already have us hooked.

