Love Island Australia: When Is The Final & How To Watch

25 March 2021, 16:52

The Love Island Australia season 2 final will be aired on TV at the end of March.
The Love Island Australia season 2 final will be aired on TV at the end of March. Picture: ITV

Everyone has been tuning in to keep up with all the Aussie dating show drama but when is the final of Love Island Australia season 2? And how can I watch it on TV?

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island Australia season 2 has kept the nation hooked as fans have been anticipating the return of the UK version.

The show, which was originally filmed back in 2019, has been airing on ITV after the first season proved to be very popular with fans.

Where Is The Love Island Australia Season 2 Cast Now?

We’re sure you’re one of the people eagerly wanting to find out who ends up winning the final!

So, when is the Love Island Australia season 2 final? And how can I watch it on TV?

Let’s take a look…

The Love Island Australia season 2 final has been highly-anticipated by fans.
The Love Island Australia season 2 final has been highly-anticipated by fans. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island Australia final?

The final of Love Island Australia is on Monday, 29 March.

Love Island Australia season 2 is airing on ITV.
Love Island Australia season 2 is airing on ITV. Picture: ITV

How to watch the Love Island Australia final

The final will be shown on ITV at 9 pm.

You can also catch up on ITV Hub if you’ve missed any episodes.

