Love Island Australia: When Is The Final & How To Watch
25 March 2021, 16:52
Everyone has been tuning in to keep up with all the Aussie dating show drama but when is the final of Love Island Australia season 2? And how can I watch it on TV?
Love Island Australia season 2 has kept the nation hooked as fans have been anticipating the return of the UK version.
The show, which was originally filmed back in 2019, has been airing on ITV after the first season proved to be very popular with fans.
Where Is The Love Island Australia Season 2 Cast Now?
We’re sure you’re one of the people eagerly wanting to find out who ends up winning the final!
So, when is the Love Island Australia season 2 final? And how can I watch it on TV?
Let’s take a look…
When is the Love Island Australia final?
The final of Love Island Australia is on Monday, 29 March.
How to watch the Love Island Australia final
The final will be shown on ITV at 9 pm.
You can also catch up on ITV Hub if you’ve missed any episodes.
