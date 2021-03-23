Where Is The Love Island Australia Season 2 Cast Now?

The cast of Love Island Australia 2019. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s what the cast of Love Island Australia season 2 are up to now, from Cartier and Jessie to Eoghan and Adam.

Love Island Australia season 2 is keeping the nation entertained while we wait for our Mallorca edition to return and we’ve already become so attached to the likes of Anna McEnvoy, Cassie Lansdell and Josh Packham.

Although season 2 was filmed way back in 2019, the drama is as sensational as ever.

Where Was Love Island Australia Season 2 Filmed? The Incredible Filming Location

But if you already can’t wait to find out what the contestants are up to now, we’ve investigated for you…

* Serious Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers below *

The cast of Love Island Australia season 2 now…

Love Island Australia season 2. Picture: ITV

Where is Adam Farrugia now?

Adam had a brief romance with co-star Cartier Surjan on Love Island, but things didn’t work out between the couple and he’s now loved up with a new girlfriend.

The former islander is now dating Renee Skwierczynski and they look so loved up.

He appears to make money as an Instagram influencer after building up a following of over 250k.

Where is Jessie Wynter now?

Jessie and Todd Elton reached the final of Love Island, calling it quits a few months after leaving the villa.

Now, Jessie is working as a social media influencer and also hosts a podcast called Just Winging It With Jessie.

Where is Maurice Salib now?

Maurice has gone back to running his own media agency after leaving Love Island.

It’s not clear from his social media whether he’s found love again after it was claimed he dumped his girlfriend to take part on the show – something he denied.

Where is Cartier Surjan now?

Cartier made it to the final with Matthew Zukowski, but split shortly after leaving the show.

She works mostly as an Instagram influencer and has stayed best friends with Love Island co-star Jessie – they even have a joined insta page!

She's also loved up with new boyfriend Jake Simpkin, a rugby player.

Where is Gerard Majda now?

Gerard returned to his personal training business after leaving Love Island and is now super loved up with a new girlfriend, singer Bec Voysey.

Where is Matthew Zukowski now?

After moving on from his split with Cartier, Matthew is now dating Keira Maguire, who also took part in Bachelor in Paradise.

He’s gone back to the job he had before Love Island of modelling but also makes money from being a social media influencer.

Where is Sam Withers now?

Sam returned to his career as an international DJ after leaving the villa.

He’s also made a name for himself on TikTok.

Where is Cassie Lansdell now?

Cassie is now loved up with new boyfriend Will Mack after meeting two years ago following her brief romance with Love Island co-star Luke Packham.

She too works as an influencer.

Where is Cynthia Taylu now?

Another islander to reach the final, Cynthia found brief happiness with Aaron Shaw but they split a few weeks after leaving Fiji.

She has since returned to modelling and has also taken up acting as well as running a blog she describes as “for the people by the people.”

Where is Josh Packham now?

After winning Love Island with Anna and eventually splitting, Josh is believed to be single, filling his Insta feed with pictures from his outinga with twin Luke and smouldering photos from the beach in New South Wales.

Where is Eoghan Murphy now?

Eoghan has returned to the real estate industry, posting his property portfolio on Instagram as well as snapshots from his glamorous lifestyle.

On the show Eoghan was brought into the villa as a bombshell and coupled up with Jessie Winter but they took a step back from their relationship after he said he wouldn’t move to Tasmania to be with her.

Where is Vanessa Sierra Joli now?

Vanessa coupled up with Matt Zukowski while in the Love Island Australia villa but they weren’t meant to be.

These days, she works as an Instagram influencer and sells content on OnlyFans.

Where is Luke Packham now?

Luke is now engaged to girlfriend Kristy Johnson, popping the question underwater when they went diving together in October 2020.

Where is Anna McEnvoy now?

After winning Love Island Australia season 2 with Josh Packham, Anna and her villa beau split over a year later in November 2020.

Anna has since racked up over 320k followers on Instagram and works as a model and Instagram influencer.

She also has a YouTube channel to keep fans updated on her busy lifestyle.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital



