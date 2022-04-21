What Time Is Selling Sunset Season 5 Coming Out On Netflix?

Selling Sunset series 5 is eagerly-awaited by fans. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season 5 is finally here and you best believe we're setting an alarm for the exact time of released.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is officially about to land on Netflix and we couldn't be more ready to see Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's romance unfold as well as meet new cast member Chelsea Lazkani.

And with all the excitement for the new series building up, we need to know exactly what time we can expect to watch all the drama unfold on our TV screens.

Selling Sunset producers have promised viewers "major drama", a group trip to Greece and of course, the cast romance we've all heard about, but not yet seen between Jason and Chrishell.

With a release date of April 22, here's the exact time Selling Sunset will be landing on Netflix this Friday:

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's romance will be on screen for the first time. Picture: Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset season 5 coming out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 5 premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 22 at 9am.

The new collection of episodes is set to drop around the same time globally as everyone gets excited to see the latest instalment.

In series five, fans will finally get to see the beginning of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship after they began dating in summer 2021 – a romance which came to an end in December.

Mary Fitzgerald promised fans in an interview that the upcoming series would be ‘pretty shocking’.

She said: “Without giving away too much, it’s hard to, it’s hard to say to explain it but it’s gonna be pretty shocking to see some of the things that have happened.”

Series one to four of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix now.

