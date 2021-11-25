When Is Selling Sunset Season 5 Coming Out?

By Capital FM

Selling Sunset has been confirmed for series 5, but when is it coming out on Netflix?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset series five was confirmed at the same time as season four, but now luxury home obsessives and drama addicts have worked their way through the latest series there’s only one thing they want to know; when is season five coming out on Netflix?

Series four saw two new additions join the cast, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, who got stuck straight into the scandals with the rest of their co-stars including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young.

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

Their arrival promised there’s way more drama to come for The Oppenheim Group realtors, but when will series five be on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know so far about Selling Sunset series five…

Selling Sunset has been confirmed for series 5. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset series five will see a lot more drama between the realtors. Picture: Netflix

When is Selling Sunset series five coming out?

Netflix confirmed earlier this year that there would be a fourth and fifth series of Selling Sunset, but a release date is yet to be announced.

Series two and three were released in quick concession in 2020 so we could see the new season announced in a matter of days.

Who will be in Selling Sunset season five?

The cast of Selling Sunset has remained much the same since series one, aside from a few new additions along the way such as Amanza Smith who joined in series two.

From the hints they’ve dropped Christine Quinn and Davina Potratz might soon be leaving the show, but until they confirm their futures here’s who’s expected to be in Selling Sunset series five…

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause

Christine Quinn

Mary Fitzgerald

Romain Bonnet

Heather Rae Young

Amanza Smith

Davina Potratz

Maya Vander

Vanessa Veillela

Emma Hernan

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald with husband Romain Bonnet. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Selling Sunset series five?

In series five, fans will finally get to see the beginning of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship after they began dating this summer.

Mary promised to the Metro the upcoming series would be ‘pretty shocking’.

She said: “Without giving away too much, it’s hard to, it’s hard to say to explain it but it’s gonna be pretty shocking to see some of the things that have happened.”

Series one to four of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix now.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital