Where Are The Too Hot To Handle Contestants From?

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle sees international stars on a journey for love. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s new show Too Hot To Handle sees contestants from all around the world in a Love Island-style villa to find romance.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle has finally hit our screens and we’re so ready to binge-watch the Love Island-esque series!

A common question on everyone’s lips is ‘where are the contestants from?’ since we see ten singletons with an array of different accents.

Let’s take a look at the show’s cast and their backgrounds, from the UK to the US…

Harry Jowsey - Australia

Harry Jowsey lives in the US. Picture: Instagram

22-year old Harry was born in Australia, but currently lives in LA.

Kori Sampson - Hertfordshire, UK

Kori Sampson is a UK based model. Picture: Instagram

The UK model isn’t far from the fast-paced London life, residing in Hertfordshire.

Chloe Veitch - Essex, UK

Essex girl Chloe Veitch is 21 years old. Picture: Instagram

Chloe is one of the youngest THTH stars at 20 years old and is from Essex.

Haley Cureton - Florida, US

Haley Cureton is in a sorority at college. Picture: Instagram

The 22-year-old student is from Jacksonville Beach in Florida

Francesca Farago - British Columbia, Canada

Francesco Farago previously dated DJ Diplo. Picture: Instagram

Francesca is originally from Vancouver, in British Columbia, Canada.

However, the 26-year-old is based between her hometown and LA.

Rhonda Paul - Georgia, US

THTH's Rhonda Paul is from across the pond. Picture: Instagram

26-year-old Rhonda has headed into the villa from Atlanta in the US.

David Birtwistle - London, UK

David Birtwistle is a fitness and nutrition coach. Picture: Instagram

The former semi-professional rugby player is from London.

Sharron Townsend - New Jersey, US

Sharron Townsend appeared in Fetty Wap's music video. Picture: Instagram

Personal trainer and model, Sharron, is originally from - New Jersey, across the pond.

Nicole O’Brien - Cork, Ireland

Irish beauty Nicole O'Brien is one of the ten singletons. Picture: Instagram

The University College Cork graduated is originally from Ireland, but is currently based in London.

Lydia Clyma - London, UK

UK contestant Lydia Clyma is competing for the prize money. Picture: Instagram

The TV & social media presenter is from South London, in Greenwich.

Madison Wyborny - Los Angeles, US

Madison Wyborny's Instagram is full of travelling pics. Picture: Instagram

One of the many models in the villa, Madison is from LA, but is also signed to various agencies in Mexico and Bali.

Kelechi "Kelz" Dyke - London, UK

Kellz is originally from Austria. Picture: Instagram

The 6ft 6" footballer player was born in Austria, but moved to London at the age of 13.

Matthew Smith - Colorado, US

Matthew Smith is an entrepreneur. Picture: Instagram

Actor, model and author Matthew is from Denver, in the US.

Bryce Hirschberg - California, US

THTH contestant Bryce Hirschberg is one of the many contestants living it up in LA. Picture: Instagram

Similar to some of his co-stars, Bryce lives in sunny California.

