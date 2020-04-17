Where Are The Too Hot To Handle Contestants From?

17 April 2020, 15:09

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle sees international stars on a journey for love
Netflix's Too Hot To Handle sees international stars on a journey for love. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s new show Too Hot To Handle sees contestants from all around the world in a Love Island-style villa to find romance.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle has finally hit our screens and we’re so ready to binge-watch the Love Island-esque series!

A common question on everyone’s lips is ‘where are the contestants from?’ since we see ten singletons with an array of different accents.

Too Hot To Handle: Cast And Contestants Of The Netflix Show You Need To Know More About

Let’s take a look at the show’s cast and their backgrounds, from the UK to the US…

Harry Jowsey - Australia

Harry Jowsey lives in the US
Harry Jowsey lives in the US. Picture: Instagram

22-year old Harry was born in Australia, but currently lives in LA.

Kori Sampson - Hertfordshire, UK

Kori Sampson is a UK based model
Kori Sampson is a UK based model. Picture: Instagram

The UK model isn’t far from the fast-paced London life, residing in Hertfordshire.

Chloe Veitch - Essex, UK

Essex girl Chloe Veitch is 21 years old
Essex girl Chloe Veitch is 21 years old. Picture: Instagram

Chloe is one of the youngest THTH stars at 20 years old and is from Essex.

Haley Cureton - Florida, US

Haley Cureton is in a sorority at college
Haley Cureton is in a sorority at college. Picture: Instagram

The 22-year-old student is from Jacksonville Beach in Florida

Francesca Farago - British Columbia, Canada

Francesco Farago previously dated DJ Diplo
Francesco Farago previously dated DJ Diplo. Picture: Instagram

Francesca is originally from Vancouver, in British Columbia, Canada.

However, the 26-year-old is based between her hometown and LA.

Rhonda Paul - Georgia, US

THTH's Rhonda Paul is from across the pond
THTH's Rhonda Paul is from across the pond. Picture: Instagram

26-year-old Rhonda has headed into the villa from Atlanta in the US.

David Birtwistle - London, UK

David Birtwistle is a fitness and nutrition coach
David Birtwistle is a fitness and nutrition coach. Picture: Instagram

The former semi-professional rugby player is from London.

Sharron Townsend - New Jersey, US

Sharron Townsend appeared in Fetty Wap's music video
Sharron Townsend appeared in Fetty Wap's music video. Picture: Instagram

Personal trainer and model, Sharron, is originally from - New Jersey, across the pond.

Nicole O’Brien - Cork, Ireland

Irish beauty Nicole O'Brien is one of the ten singletons
Irish beauty Nicole O'Brien is one of the ten singletons. Picture: Instagram

The University College Cork graduated is originally from Ireland, but is currently based in London.

Lydia Clyma - London, UK

UK contestant Lydia Clyma is competing for the prize money
UK contestant Lydia Clyma is competing for the prize money. Picture: Instagram

The TV & social media presenter is from South London, in Greenwich.

Madison Wyborny - Los Angeles, US

Madison Wyborny's Instagram is full of travelling pics
Madison Wyborny's Instagram is full of travelling pics. Picture: Instagram

One of the many models in the villa, Madison is from LA, but is also signed to various agencies in Mexico and Bali.

Kelechi "Kelz" Dyke - London, UK

Kellz is originally from Austria
Kellz is originally from Austria. Picture: Instagram

The 6ft 6" footballer player was born in Austria, but moved to London at the age of 13.

Matthew Smith - Colorado, US

Matthew Smith is an entrepreneur
Matthew Smith is an entrepreneur. Picture: Instagram

Actor, model and author Matthew is from Denver, in the US.

Bryce Hirschberg - California, US

THTH contestant Bryce Hirschberg is one of the many contestants living it up in LA
THTH contestant Bryce Hirschberg is one of the many contestants living it up in LA. Picture: Instagram

Similar to some of his co-stars, Bryce lives in sunny California.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

Hot On Capital

One World: Together At Home full lineup announced

One World: Together at Home Line Up: Who Is Performing At Lady Gaga’s Coronavirus Benefit?

Lady Gaga

Too Hot To Handle's Lana is exclusive to the show

Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Alexa-Style Host's Identity Revealed
The Little Mix ladies are among the stars sharing their first photo as a couple

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Laura Whitmore Lead The Celebs Sharing Their First Couple Photos
Netflix star Kori Sampson is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle's Kori Sampson: 5 Things You Need To Know About Model & Contestant From Hertfordshire
David Guetta has been writing music during lockdown

WATCH: David Guetta Has Been Writing A Song-A-Day Whilst In Lockdown

David Guetta

Lizzo has become a pop sensation

Who Is Lizzo And What Songs Does She Have? Get To Know The Pop Sensation