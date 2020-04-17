Where Are The Too Hot To Handle Contestants From?

On Air Now
Netflix’s new show Too Hot To Handle sees contestants from all around the world in a Love Island-style villa to find romance.
Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle has finally hit our screens and we’re so ready to binge-watch the Love Island-esque series!
A common question on everyone’s lips is ‘where are the contestants from?’ since we see ten singletons with an array of different accents.
Too Hot To Handle: Cast And Contestants Of The Netflix Show You Need To Know More About
Let’s take a look at the show’s cast and their backgrounds, from the UK to the US…
22-year old Harry was born in Australia, but currently lives in LA.
The UK model isn’t far from the fast-paced London life, residing in Hertfordshire.
Chloe is one of the youngest THTH stars at 20 years old and is from Essex.
The 22-year-old student is from Jacksonville Beach in Florida
Francesca is originally from Vancouver, in British Columbia, Canada.
However, the 26-year-old is based between her hometown and LA.
26-year-old Rhonda has headed into the villa from Atlanta in the US.
The former semi-professional rugby player is from London.
Personal trainer and model, Sharron, is originally from - New Jersey, across the pond.
The University College Cork graduated is originally from Ireland, but is currently based in London.
The TV & social media presenter is from South London, in Greenwich.
One of the many models in the villa, Madison is from LA, but is also signed to various agencies in Mexico and Bali.
The 6ft 6" footballer player was born in Austria, but moved to London at the age of 13.
Actor, model and author Matthew is from Denver, in the US.
Similar to some of his co-stars, Bryce lives in sunny California.
