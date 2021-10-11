Timothée Chalamet Shares First Pictures As Willy Wonka

11 October 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 11 October 2021, 16:24

Timothée Chalamet reveals his next character
Timothée Chalamet reveals his next character. Picture: Getty/Timothée Chalamet/Instagram
Fans are shocked at the first look photos of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in his next film – here's why.

Timothée Chalamet will shortly add another impressive credit to his long list of film projects – he's taken on the coveted role of Willy Wonka!

Fans are reacting to preview photos from the upcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the 25-year-old actor who will be playing a younger version of the titular character in Wonka.

Timothée Chalamet's Cannes Film Festival Look Is Our Latest Obsession – Here’s Why

Are you ready to see Chalamet portray the Wonka origin story?

Timothée Chalamet reveals a first look at Willy Wonka
Timothée Chalamet reveals a first look at Willy Wonka. Picture: Getty

The Little Women actor took to Twitter and Instagram to share a sneak peek of his next role, he shared a snap of himself in character as the famous chocolatier and fans were divided over the look.

He captioned the post: "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... WONKA."

Even his Dune co-star Zendaya couldn't help but respond to his post, simply writing "Absolutely.".

Fans couldn't help but react to the photo, with some living for Chalamet's new look and others being stunned by the role.

One user tweeted: "me fighting them little kids for a golden ticket to enter willy wonka’s factory just so i could see timothée chalamet [sic]."

Another fan commented on Timothée's Instagram announcement: "I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR ANYTHING."

The productions pictures see the Ladybird star sporting the classic Wonka tophat paired with a magenta velvet overcoat, complete with a paisley ascot tie.

The feature film will focus on the Roald Dahl character, Willy Wonka, as a young adult and the adventures that led to him opening the famed chocolate factory.

Production for the flick only began in September of this year, with its release date not being expected until 2023 – we can't wait to see more of Chalamet as Mr Wonka!

