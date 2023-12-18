Exclusive

The Crown's William, Kate And Harry Actors Share Their Most Awkward Scene To Film

18 December 2023

'The Crown' stars reveal their most AWKWARD scene to film

By Kathryn Knight

The Crown series six part two had some uncomfortable scenes for Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford, who play the young royals.

Capital's Will Manning was joined by the new young stars of The Crown series six part two on Capital Breakfast, who spilled on what it was like to film some of their most awkward scenes in the latest episodes.

Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey and Luther Ford who play Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry respectively in the final season of The Crown became household names over night after the second half of the series dropped on Netflix. William and Catherine's love story plays out in the dramatised episodes, while Harry and William adjust to life in school and university without their beloved mother Diana, who was played by Elizabeth Debicki.

And for the actors who played the royal trio it's not only been an incredible milestone but there were some awkward moments along the way, including the scene in which Kate catches William's eye at university while modelling a sheer dress for a catwalk show.

Meg Bellamy, Luther Ford and Ed McVey star in The Crown series six part two
Meg Bellamy, Luther Ford and Ed McVey star in The Crown series six part two. Picture: Global

Meg told us: "It was definitely nerve-wracking yeah, because it was a sheer dress and because it was such an iconic piece of Kate's story. But in reality on the day it was a lot of fun. Kylie Minogue was blasting on the speakers all day, we must have done the scene 100 times but that 'La la la' was in our heads and everyone was kind of singing it at different points."

Luther also spilled on an awkward scene with 300 supporting actors in which he and Ed had to sing in a cathedral.

He recalled: "The hardest scene we had involved acting in front of 300 supporting artists and everyone was miming apart from us. We had to do a scene in a cathedral where we singing a hymn whilst talking but the way it was filmed was that every one would mime apart from us. We had an earpiece so we were singing a capella and then doing dialogue and it was horrendous."

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton. Picture: Netflix

Ed added: "I'd sing on my own and Luther would be talking to me and then I'd start talking to him and he'd be singing on his own."

Luther added: "When they first called cut I remember the message being, 'that was weird.'"

Prince William actor Ed said his mum was also on set at the time, with her head in her hands at the scene. He shared: "My mum was on set that day and she was at the monitor with her head in her hands crying."

Part two of The Crown series six sees William and Kate at St Andrews University while Harry attends Eton.

All episodes are streaming on Netflix now.

