Here’s What Prince Harry Had To Say About The Crown

Prince Harry said he watches The Crown. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Capital FM

Prince Harry was quizzed about The Crown during his interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

Some of Prince Harry’s royal family members have been rumoured to be fans of The Crown, and the Duke of Sussex has now confessed he himself is a viewer.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Harry was asked whether he watches the hit Netflix series, which tells a fictionalised version of the royal family from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation to Princess Diana’s publicised divorce from the now King Charles III.

The latest series saw Prince William and Prince Harry, who quit his royal duties and left England in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, portrayed by Senan West and Will Powell.

In Harry’s interview with Colbert to promote his new memoir Spare the presenter asked: “You’ve watched The Crown, right?” To which Harry replied: “Yes, I have actually watched The Crown. The older stuff and the more recent stuff.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry on The Late Show. Picture: Getty

Colbert asked if Harry ‘fact checks’ while he watches it and he confessed: “Yes, I do actually.”

He added while pointing to his new book: “Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right,” alluding to what he’d said earlier on in the interview that his words in Spare have been taken out of context by the tabloids.

Harry’s shared his thoughts on the drama in the past, telling James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2021 he’d rather watch a fictional retelling of his family’s lives rather than read tabloid stories about them.

"Of course it's not strictly accurate … but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that," he explained.

Prince Harry said he fact checks The Crown. Picture: Netflix

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

Spare has filled the headlines over the past week, after extracts from the book were leaked in the run up to its 10th January release.

