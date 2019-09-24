Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley Confirmed As Surprise The Circle Contestant

Richard Madeley has been announced for the second season of The Circle. Picture: The Circle

The Circle's viewers are creating Richard Madeley's profile, by voting who he should appear as, using the app.

Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley has been announced as a surprise contestant on the upcoming second series of The Circle.

His appearance, however, does have a twist, as fans of the reality series will determine his profile by voting on The Circle's app.

"I get asked to do all kinds of things all the time, and usually the answer is, 'No, thank you', because it either sounds a bit boring, or I've kind of done it before," said the former This Morning host.

Richard continued to say "This is genuinely different.

"It's not your normal reality show. It's got quite a lot going for it intellectually as well as being a lot of fun."

He went on to speak about the game plan he'll have during the show, saying he'll "be quite kind while talking to people and stay away from difficult topics that can easily be misinterpreted".

Richard joins Zoe Ball and Fatboy Slim's son Woody as a contestant on The Circle, which airs on Tuesday, 24 September.