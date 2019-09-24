Where Is The Circle Filmed? Location Of Channel 4 Show's Apartment Block Revealed

The Circle's new filming location in Salford, Manchester. Picture: Channel 4

Where is The Circle TV show filmed? Players are living in a new apartment block and it's not in London this time.

The Circle is back in our lives for a second series but a few changes have been made since the Channel 4 show's debut last year, including a new host in Emma Willis and a totally new filming location.

This year's social-media-savvy contestants are living in individual apartments in a new development in Salford, Manchester. While the exact location is never confirmed on the show, the giant, illuminated circle definitely gives it away to the locals...

The Circle's new filming location in Salford, Manchester. Picture: Channel 4

The Adelphi Wharf development is a new block of 580 developments sitting on the bank of the River Irwell. It's only just opened and hasn't been fully completed yet with a number of flats still to be built.

The development is close to Manchester city centre, has an underground car park and its own on-site gymnasium.

The standard interiors are fairly plain and modern, with white walls and grey, black and beige furnishings. However, The Circle's producers jazz up the apartments a lot so they stand out on screen.

Inside one of The Circle's apartments. Picture: Channel 4

Flats in the development start at £94,995. A one-bedroom flat with fitted kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom - just like the ones this year's contestants are staying in - will set you back around £145,000.

The winner of The Circle could stand to pocket a cool £75,000 so they wouldn't be too far off the market rate.

The roof of The Circle's new filming location. Picture: Channel 4

But if you're watching the show thinking you'd be keen to snap up one of the apartments after the series finale, we've got some bad news... all the properties in the development have been sold.

It's a new location to last year when The Circle first hit our screens. The 2018 series from last year was filmed in Hayes, West London - just around the corner from our very-own Global Academy.

