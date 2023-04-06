Love Island's Tasha Ghouri Reveals She Was Nearly In The Barbie Movie

Tasha Ghouri was nearly in the Barbie movie. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram/Barbie

By Savannah Roberts

Tasha Ghouri revealed that she was nearly in the Barbie movie but narrowly missed out on the role.

Tasha Ghouri is no stranger to the screen, she quickly became a favourite of Love Island's eighth season but it turns out she nearly bagged a role on Barbie too!

Barbie-mania has been in full swing since the first trailer dropped earlier this week, and fans have been getting revved up for the movie's release by making their very own posters!

One fan made an edit of Tasha on Twitter using the Barbie poster generator and wrote: "This Barbie is a model with a superpower."

The user referenced the ex-Islander's cochlear implant which helps her to hear, Tasha has affectionately dubbed it her "superpower".

Tasha nearly danced on the Barbie film. Picture: ITV2

It didn't take long for the reality star to catch wind of the tweet and she replied with a little fun fact about how she nearly wound up on the silver screen as part of Greta Gewig's highly-anticipated flick!

Tasha revealed that she went on several auditions for a dancing role on Barbie – and we can't help thinking this could have been for a musical number including Dua Lipa...

She wrote: "Fun fact I got to the final round of the barbie film audition as a dancer but didn’t get the job."

Fun fact I got to the final round of the barbie film audition as a dancer but didn’t get the job - filming was at same time as LI, crazy how the universe works 🤍 also love this 😂🥹🫶🏼 https://t.co/PSLNAeDGbH — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) April 5, 2023

It turns out fate had another plan for Tasha as filming for the project would have overlapped with Love Island 2022, she continued: "Filming was at the same time as LI, crazy how the universe works."

She capped off the tweet by sending some love to the fan who made the Barbie poster edit, writing: "Also love this."

Of course, forever the supportive father, her dad replied to the tweet with some words of wisdom, Tarek Ghouri wrote: "I remember that phone call! However, you paid your own homage in the dance at @MOVEITSHOW last month. I hope next is bratz!"

Speaking of paying homage, Tasha may not have bagged the role but she did do an incredible Barbie-themed dance on Love Island during the heartrate challenge – what a full circle moment!

