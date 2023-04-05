How To Make Your Very Own Barbie Movie Poster

5 April 2023, 15:16 | Updated: 5 April 2023, 16:52

How to make your own Barbie poster
How to make your own Barbie poster. Picture: Barbie/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

A step-by-step guide on how you can live out your Barbie fantasy and make your own character poster...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barbie-mania is in full swing following the release of the upcoming movie's second teaser trailer and official poster!

The Margot Robbie-led film has been in the works for quite some time but the end date is now in sight; we'll finally be able to see the huge star-studded cast on the silver screen on July 21.

On April 4, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie also released its character posters, showing the likes of Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, and more dressed up in their Barbie-best.

Dua Lipa Has Reportedly Recorded New Music For The Live-Action Barbie Movie Including The Theme Song

Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, and Simu Liu among others were also shown in character as multiple Ken dolls, iconic!

Fans were elated when they discovered that they too could get the Barbie poster treatment with their own very photos – here's how...

Emma Mackey is one of many Barbies
Emma Mackey is one of many Barbies. Picture: Barbie/Instagram

How to use the Barbie poster generator:

First things first, you need to head to the Barbie poster generator website to transform your own selfies into your own fictional character's promotion pic – let the Barbification commence...

  • Step 1: Take or upload a photo of yourself to the website
  • Step 2: The AI will load automatically crop your image, now you can adjust it as you see fit
  • Step 3: Customise your poster by changing your tagline and switching up the colour
Step1: Choose your Barbie poster image
Step1: Choose your Barbie poster image. Picture: https://www.barbieselfie.ai/
Step 2: Reposition and customise your poster
Step 2: Reposition and customise your poster. Picture: https://www.barbieselfie.ai/
We made our own Taylor Barbie poster!
We made our own Taylor Barbie poster! Picture: https://www.barbieselfie.ai/

And voila! You can now make as many Barbie posters as your heart desires (we're warning you, it's really addictive).

This will certainly keep us entertained until the movie hits theatres!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jacob Elordi said he fought for Noah to smoke in The Kissing Booth

Jacob Elordi ‘Went To War’ Over His Kissing Booth Character Not Being Allowed To Smoke

All the adorable pictures of Zendaya and Tom Holland

All Of Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Too Cute Relationship Photos

Taylor is an IRL angel...

8 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans

Selena's show has a link to her Disney days...

Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Has A Link To Hannah Montana

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

Inside Florence Pugh and Ashley Park's friendship

‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh’s Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star