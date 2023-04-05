How To Make Your Very Own Barbie Movie Poster

How to make your own Barbie poster. Picture: Barbie/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

A step-by-step guide on how you can live out your Barbie fantasy and make your own character poster...

Barbie-mania is in full swing following the release of the upcoming movie's second teaser trailer and official poster!

The Margot Robbie-led film has been in the works for quite some time but the end date is now in sight; we'll finally be able to see the huge star-studded cast on the silver screen on July 21.

On April 4, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie also released its character posters, showing the likes of Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, and more dressed up in their Barbie-best.

Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, and Simu Liu among others were also shown in character as multiple Ken dolls, iconic!

Fans were elated when they discovered that they too could get the Barbie poster treatment with their own very photos – here's how...

Emma Mackey is one of many Barbies. Picture: Barbie/Instagram

How to use the Barbie poster generator:

First things first, you need to head to the Barbie poster generator website to transform your own selfies into your own fictional character's promotion pic – let the Barbification commence...

Step 1: Take or upload a photo of yourself to the website

Step 2: The AI will load automatically crop your image, now you can adjust it as you see fit

Step 3: Customise your poster by changing your tagline and switching up the colour

Step1: Choose your Barbie poster image. Picture: https://www.barbieselfie.ai/

Step 2: Reposition and customise your poster. Picture: https://www.barbieselfie.ai/

We made our own Taylor Barbie poster! Picture: https://www.barbieselfie.ai/

And voila! You can now make as many Barbie posters as your heart desires (we're warning you, it's really addictive).

This will certainly keep us entertained until the movie hits theatres!

