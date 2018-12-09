Tess Daily ‘Confirms’ Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell ‘Romance’ During Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Sugg and his partner Dianne Buswell are apparently dating. Picture: bbc/instagram

YouTube star Joe Sugg and his professional dancer partner Dianne Buswell have faced romance rumours ever since they were paired up on Strictly Come Dancing.

And now it looks like their relationship status has been confirmed by the show’s host, Tess Daly.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell performed a stunning Viennese Waltz on Saturday night’s show which ended with an intimate moment which involved them rubbing their noses together and almost kissing.

WATCH: Joe Sugg Shows Off His Beatboxing And Rapping Skills

As they made their way over to the judges, Tess said: “Look at that, the romance, the chemistry.”

Claudia Winkleman then added fuel to the fire, saying: “You touched noses at the end and we all got over excited.”

Fans of the pair are now rooting for them to win.

One viewers wrote on Twitter: “Come on guys, we have to get @Joe_Sugg and @dbuzz6589 to the #Strictly finals.”

Another added: “This is the dance I keep watching on repeat. Spine tingling. Beautiful. This IS strictly for me.”

