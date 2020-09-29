Stranger Things 4 Pictured Filming At Hawkins High School And The Arcade

29 September 2020, 11:11 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 14:11

Stranger Things 4 production has resumed, and the crew have already been pictured filming for the new season.

Stranger Things 4 recently returned to production after being paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, and days after filming resumed the crew have been pictured working at what seems to be Hawkins Middle School.

From fans’ pictures who saw the crew filming in Atlanta, it looks like the arcade – which was the scene for the finale of season three – is back.

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, And Where The Netflix Show Is Being Filmed

A lot of filming has also been happening at a school, where the words ‘Hawkins Middle School’ can be seen faded on the building’s exterior.

The arcade will reopen for Stranger Things 4
The arcade will reopen for Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Another building also has the sign ‘Hawkins High School’, where fans are expecting another year of mystery to go down for the likes of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

One photo taken from inside the gymnasium also shows the camera crew working around a huge black backdrop.

Days before the pictures of the school were shared, another eagle-eyed fan recorded a clip of the arcade.

Paper blocks the windows so fans can’t see any spoilers, but retro signs give away what the set is being used for.

Stranger Things 4 has resumed filming
Stranger Things 4 has resumed filming. Picture: Netflix

After Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) tried to get jobs at the local film rental store in season three, many fans rushed to point out: “The arcade is right next to the dvd store where robin and steve will probably start working at [sic].”

Of course, it would be a video store not a DVD rental store as it is the 80's.

The filming pictures come one week after it was confirmed Stranger Things would resume filming, as Deadline reported the team used the time away from shooting to finish the script.

