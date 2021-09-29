Who Plays The Dishy Detective In Netflix's Squid Game?

Everything you need to know about actor Wi Ha-joon. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Capital FM

Everything you need to know about Squid Game's Detective Hwang Joon-ho and the actor that plays him.

Everyone is hopping onto the Squid Game craze!

As Netflix's newest viral sensation has captivated the public, the cast is all of a sudden getting a lot of attention.

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

One character, in particular, has fans talking – who portrays the sexy police officer, Hwang Joon-ho?

Here's the lowdown on the actor and his popular role...

Squid Game is one of Netflix's biggest shows currently. Picture: Netflix

Who is the police officer in Squid Game?

It didn't take long for fans of the show to take to Twitter to reveal that they're crushing on the actor who plays Detective Hwang Joon-ho – aren't we all!

Joon-ho is a police officer who sneaks into the games in pursuit of finding his missing brother.

The dishy detective character gets more screen-time as the series progresses and fans couldn't get enough.

squid game rlly got me thirsting over a police officer 😩🥵 pic.twitter.com/OWqdOBjlqa — Samantha ✜⁵ PROTECT BLACK ENGENES!!!! (@5_sooB) September 20, 2021

Who is Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon?

But who plays Detective Hwang Joon-ho? South Korean model and actor Wi Ha-joon brought the police officer character to life in the mega-hit series.

Ha-joon has only been acting since 2016 but has racked up a very impressive collection of credits thus far.

Wi Ha-joon with Squid Game cast mate Park Hae-soo. Picture: Wi Ha-joon/Instagram

He's well known for his roles in feature films such as the thriller flick, Midnight and television show Something in the Rain – his lengthy filmography has made him a star in Korea but Squid Game has brought him to international acclaim.

What is Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon's Instagram?

Ha-joon can be found on the 'Gram at @wi__wi__wi, where he already has amassed a whopping follower count of 3.5 million at the time of writing!

The 30-year-old star often posts behind the scenes photos from his acting work as well as snaps from his shoots as a model!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital