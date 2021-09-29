Who Plays The Dishy Detective In Netflix's Squid Game?

29 September 2021, 17:14

Everything you need to know about actor Wi Ha-joon
Everything you need to know about actor Wi Ha-joon. Picture: Netflix/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Everything you need to know about Squid Game's Detective Hwang Joon-ho and the actor that plays him.

Everyone is hopping onto the Squid Game craze!

As Netflix's newest viral sensation has captivated the public, the cast is all of a sudden getting a lot of attention.

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

One character, in particular, has fans talking – who portrays the sexy police officer, Hwang Joon-ho?

Here's the lowdown on the actor and his popular role...

Squid Game is one of Netflix's biggest shows currently
Squid Game is one of Netflix's biggest shows currently. Picture: Netflix

Who is the police officer in Squid Game?

It didn't take long for fans of the show to take to Twitter to reveal that they're crushing on the actor who plays Detective Hwang Joon-ho – aren't we all!

Joon-ho is a police officer who sneaks into the games in pursuit of finding his missing brother.

The dishy detective character gets more screen-time as the series progresses and fans couldn't get enough.

Who is Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon?

But who plays Detective Hwang Joon-ho? South Korean model and actor Wi Ha-joon brought the police officer character to life in the mega-hit series.

Ha-joon has only been acting since 2016 but has racked up a very impressive collection of credits thus far.

Wi Ha-joon with Squid Game cast mate Park Hae-soo
Wi Ha-joon with Squid Game cast mate Park Hae-soo. Picture: Wi Ha-joon/Instagram

He's well known for his roles in feature films such as the thriller flick, Midnight and television show Something in the Rain – his lengthy filmography has made him a star in Korea but Squid Game has brought him to international acclaim.

What is Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon's Instagram?

Ha-joon can be found on the 'Gram at @wi__wi__wi, where he already has amassed a whopping follower count of 3.5 million at the time of writing!

The 30-year-old star often posts behind the scenes photos from his acting work as well as snaps from his shoots as a model!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Why is it called Squid Game and is it a real game? The origin explained

Why Is It Called Squid Game And Is It A Real Game?

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

When Does After We Fell Come Out In The UK?

Proof Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' will always be iconic!

Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is The Ultimate Wedding Song & Here's The Proof

Who plays the Front Man in Netflix's Squid Game?

Who Plays The Front Man In Squid Game?

Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles

Jesy Nelson's debut as a solo artist is nearly here

Jesy Nelson & Nicki Minaj Have Revealed A First Listen Of Their Track 'Boyz'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him