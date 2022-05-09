Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa Revealed As The Next Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa is the next Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa is the next Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy / Netflix
Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the star of Doctor Who.

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa has been revealed as the next Doctor Who.

At 29 years old, it makes Ncuti one of the youngest to play the leading role alongside the fifth Time Lord, Peter Davison, who retained the role for nearly 30 years after being cast aged 29, and Matt Smith, who was just 26 when his season as The Doctor premiered.

Ncuti's role was announced when he attended the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday with Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies.

Ncuti Gatwa is the 14th Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa is the 14th Doctor Who. Picture: Getty
Ncuti Gatwa and Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies
Ncuti Gatwa and Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies. Picture: Getty

Most known for his role as Eric on Sex Education, Ncuti said he's had to keep the news a secret since February.

He said: "I've known since February. It's been tricky keeping this under wraps because I've got a very big mouth. We did it.

"It feels amazing, this role is an institution and it's so iconic and means so much to so many people, including myself. It makes everyone feel seen. I'm very grateful to have the baton handed over and I'm going to try and do my best."

Ncuti won a BAFTA TV award for his role as Eric in Sex Education
Ncuti won a BAFTA TV award for his role as Eric in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Showrunner Davies said the casting team had almost decided on another actor before Ncuti 'came in and stole it'.

At The BAFTA TV Awards the rising star was nominated for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for his role in Sex Education, but Jamie Demetriou in Channel 4's Stath Lets Flats was crowned the winner.

Ncuti will make his Doctor Who debut in 2023, in the 14th series of the show.

