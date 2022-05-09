Gogglebox’s Lee Confirms Co-Star Jenny Is ‘In Hospital Having An Operation’
9 May 2022, 10:19
Gogglebox’s Jenny Newby was forced to miss the BAFTAs and the latest episode of the show due to a minor operation.
Listen to this article
One of Gogglebox’s fan-favourite stars, Jenny Newby, is currently in hospital recovering from an operation.
Her good friend and co-star Lee Riley confirmed the news as he appeared at the BAFTA awards on Sunday night without Jenny.
Speaking to this tabloid backstage in the winners’ room on Sunday, Lee said: “Jenny was supposed to be here, but she’s had to have a minor operation.”
Gogglebox's Ellie Warner Asks For Donations To Brain Injury Following Boyrfriend's Accident
Lee continued: “It came this week and she couldn’t turn it down.
“She’s actually still in hospital so she’ll be watching from there from her hospital bed.”
Gogglebox took home the award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual Show at the BAFTAs.
Lee appeared on stage to accept the prize alongside his other castmates.
This comes after fans expressed concerns over the pair as they were noticeably absent from Friday night’s episode.
We’re wishing Jenny a speedy recovery!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital