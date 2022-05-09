Gogglebox’s Lee Confirms Co-Star Jenny Is ‘In Hospital Having An Operation’

Gogglebox's Jenny is 'in hospital recovering' following operation, confirms co-star Lee. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Capital FM

Gogglebox’s Jenny Newby was forced to miss the BAFTAs and the latest episode of the show due to a minor operation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One of Gogglebox’s fan-favourite stars, Jenny Newby, is currently in hospital recovering from an operation.

Her good friend and co-star Lee Riley confirmed the news as he appeared at the BAFTA awards on Sunday night without Jenny.

Speaking to this tabloid backstage in the winners’ room on Sunday, Lee said: “Jenny was supposed to be here, but she’s had to have a minor operation.”

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner Asks For Donations To Brain Injury Following Boyrfriend's Accident

Gogglebox scooped an award at the BAFTAs. Picture: BAFTAS/BBC

Lee continued: “It came this week and she couldn’t turn it down.

“She’s actually still in hospital so she’ll be watching from there from her hospital bed.”

Gogglebox took home the award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual Show at the BAFTAs.

Lee Riley confirmed his Gogglebox co-star Jenny Newby is in hospital. Picture: Channel 4

Jenny and Leee from Gogglebox have been best friends for years. Picture: Getty

Lee appeared on stage to accept the prize alongside his other castmates.

This comes after fans expressed concerns over the pair as they were noticeably absent from Friday night’s episode.

We’re wishing Jenny a speedy recovery!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital