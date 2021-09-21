On Air Now
21 September 2021
Selling Sunset has halted season 4 production.
The Selling Sunset cast, which includes Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald, have had to pause filming their upcoming series due to coronavirus.
In the most 2021 thing that could have happened to season four, production has been shut down for a total of 15 days after a cast member tested positive, US Magazine reports.
According to another of their sources, the entire cast and crew will be tested twice this week before resuming production.
A premiere date for series four is yet to be announced, but the cast have been filming the new show since the beginning of summer.
After they filmed seasons two and three pretty much back to back, they could be doing the same for the next two series, after Netflix confirmed the show had been commissioned for a fourth and fifth series earlier this year.
According to one report, Heather’s fiancé Tarek El Moussa is who has tested positive for Covid-19, however it’s not been confirmed by the show.
Heather has since shared an Instagram Stories post saying she and her fiancé are “healthy and happy.”
When production resumes, fans are looking forward to seeing how Chrishell’s surprise romance with boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim blossomed, after shocking fans with their relationship earlier this year.
The couple went Instagram official during an Italian getaway with their co-stars including Mary and her husband Romain.
