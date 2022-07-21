Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young Opens Up On Pregnancy Journey After Announcing Baby News

21 July 2022, 12:42 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 12:47

By Kathryn Knight

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are pregnant with their first baby together, and the Selling Sunset star has opened up on their struggles to conceive.

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, 34, is pregnant with new husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, after they tied the knot in October 2021.

Heather announced the news on Instagram, displaying her baby bump in a satin white dress in a cute black-and-white photoshoot of her and TV presenter Tarek larking around on the beach.

Here's When Selling Sunset Series 5 Is Coming Out

Days after announcing the news Heather explained they hadn’t had an easy journey in falling pregnant, firstly trying IVF before they naturally conceived.

Tarek and Heather got married in 2021
Tarek and Heather got married in 2021. Picture: Heather Rae Young/Instagram
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa started dating in 2019
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa started dating in 2019. Picture: Getty

She wrote alongside it: “If you know us, you know our journey has been far from ‘normal’ so of course our pregnancy story is the same.

“I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey-we’ve been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy.

“You just never know what life has in store for you. You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby - the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened… I just can’t wait to hold her/him in my arms.”

Heather announced the news a week prior, writing: “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”

The real estate agent has spoken openly about her desires for a family on Selling Sunset, becoming step-mum to Tarek’s kids Taylor and Brayden after they got married.

His children seemed delighted with the news, getting involved in the couple’s beachside photoshoot with t-shirts reading ‘big brother’ and ‘big sister’ above the words: “Baby El Moussa coming January 2023.”

