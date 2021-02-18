Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

By Capital FM

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is pregnant with her and husband Christian Richard's first child as she confirms the news

Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset is pregnant with her first child and says she manifested the good news into existence having wanted to start a family with her husband, Christian Richard, for some time now.

Confirming the news in US publication People, Christine said:

"I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so."

"This beautiful pregnancy was manifested."

"We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations."

The 32-year-old is three months along and has since been spotted for the first time with a teeny tiny bump (while rocking heels, of course).

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is pregnant with first child. Picture: Netflix Selling Sunset/ Instagram @christinequinn

As fans of the Netflix show will know, Christine got married in a lavish televised ceremony to her husband who is is a wealthy tech entrepreneur, so no doubt this baby is going to live one fancy lifestyle.

The cast have also confirmed series 4 is on the way, much to fan's delight, so- will get to see the most glamorous real estate agent of all time share her big news to the team?!

Mary Fitzgerald has hinted we could expect the fourth series as early as summer 2021, but as it may have wrapped, perhaps Christine's pregnancy will feature in a series 5... fingers crossed.

Our bet is, even heavily pregnant, Christine will still be selling homes and starting drama, because it's what she does best!

Congrats to the pair!

