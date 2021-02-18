Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Child

18 February 2021, 09:27 | Updated: 18 February 2021, 10:23

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is pregnant with her and husband Christian Richard's first child as she confirms the news

Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset is pregnant with her first child and says she manifested the good news into existence having wanted to start a family with her husband, Christian Richard, for some time now.

When Is Season 4 Of Selling Sunset Coming Out? Release Date Updates And News So Far

Confirming the news in US publication People, Christine said:

"I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so."

"This beautiful pregnancy was manifested."

"We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations."

The 32-year-old is three months along and has since been spotted for the first time with a teeny tiny bump (while rocking heels, of course).

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is pregnant with first child
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is pregnant with first child. Picture: Netflix Selling Sunset/ Instagram @christinequinn

As fans of the Netflix show will know, Christine got married in a lavish televised ceremony to her husband who is is a wealthy tech entrepreneur, so no doubt this baby is going to live one fancy lifestyle.

The cast have also confirmed series 4 is on the way, much to fan's delight, so- will get to see the most glamorous real estate agent of all time share her big news to the team?!

Mary Fitzgerald has hinted we could expect the fourth series as early as summer 2021, but as it may have wrapped, perhaps Christine's pregnancy will feature in a series 5... fingers crossed.

Our bet is, even heavily pregnant, Christine will still be selling homes and starting drama, because it's what she does best!

Congrats to the pair!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles is said to be 'very into' Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles Amid Their ‘Magical’ Romance

Conversations With Friends will be released in 2022.

Joe Alwyn & Alison Oliver Cast In Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends' TV Adaption

Britney Spears has made headlines following the popular documentary about her life,

Where Is Britney Spears Now: Are Her Parents Still Together & Does She Have Custody Of Her Kids?
There were a number of Easter eggs in To All The Boys 3.

To All The Boys 3: Three Iconic Moments You Missed

Regé-Jean Page is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend

Who Is Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Emily Brown? Meet The Bridgerton Star's Actual Lover

Kendall Jenner launched her own line of tequila.

Why Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Is Called 818: The Sentimental Meaning Behind It Explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive