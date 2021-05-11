The First Pictures From Selling Sunset Season 4 Filming Are Here

By Kathryn Knight

The Selling Sunset cast have returned to work and are filming season 4, ready for its summer release date.

Selling Sunset season 4 is inching closer and the original cast are all back together to resume filming.

Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, Mary Fitzgerald and Maya Vander shared a boomerang on Instagram to celebrate returning to Selling Sunset series 4, after production on the show was delayed due to the pandemic.

When Is Season 4 Of Selling Sunset Coming Out? Release Date And All The News So Far

Heather wrote alongside the snap: “Me & my GIRLS, back like we never left It’s been so long since we’ve all been able to be in the office together but we’re back and SO happy to be reunited!!!

The Selling Sunset cast have begun filming. Picture: Netflix

“I may have missed the colourful memo today, but everyone’s outfits were on point.”

Mary and Chrishell also took to Instagram to share photos from the set, with Mary saying seasons 4 and 5 are coming soon.

Selling Sunset doesn’t yet have a release date for season four, but back in January Mary said viewers could expect to see it “in about six months”, which makes it around June - July.

However, given that Heather’s Instagram post showed the girls only recently reuniting in the office, we may have to wait a little longer.

Series two and three were filmed back to back in 2019, so 2020 was a great year for drama from The Oppenheim Group team.

And it looks like they’re filming seasons four and five back to back too!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital