Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Addresses Rumours She Earned $9 Million In Commission

7 October 2020, 13:12

Christine Quinn addressed rumours she made $9m in commission
Christine Quinn addressed rumours she made $9m in commission. Picture: Netflix / Christine Quinn/Instagram

Selling Sunset’s agents and stars of the show earn a hefty rate in commission and Christine Quinn is believed to have made the most.

Selling Sunset follows the Realtors at The Oppenheim Group in LA, including Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith, all of whom can make a fortune in commission with the listings they’re given – if they can sell them.

But when Christine was asked if she’d made $9 million (£7 million) last year on commission alone, she revealed the sum “wasn’t quite true.”

When Is Season 4 Of Selling Sunset Coming Out? Release Date Details So Far

The 31-year-old spoke to the hosts of The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday and they asked if she’d made $9 million as the top seller at the property brokerage.

Christine Quinn is one of the top earners on Selling Sunset
Christine Quinn is one of the top earners on Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

“I don’t think that number’s quite true, but I’ll take it,” she laughed.

According to reports, Christine’s net worth is $2 million (£1.6 million).

Her new husband Christian Richard, 41, has a net worth of $20 million (£15 million).

The reality star and her Selling Sunset co-stars don’t make a salary from The Oppenheim Group, instead they typically receive a six-figure sum in commission for each of the multi-million dollar mansions they manage to sell.

Season three saw Davina Potratz fight to sell a $75 million property in the hope of making a large sum in commission, bringing Christine on board as the owner refused to lower his asking price after months of it being on the market.

The listing is still up for sale on The Oppenheim Group’s website, meaning it’s not yet been sold at the time of writing.

