Sabrina The Teenage Witch: What Do The Original Cast Look Like Now?

What do the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch look like now? Picture: Getty

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming but the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch first aired in 1996 – so what do the cast look like now, in 2018?

Prepare to feel old - Sabrina the Teenage Witch first aired in 1996; 22 years ago. It hurts, doesn't it?

So, before The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina airs on Netflix, we wanted to see exactly what the original cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch are up to now.

