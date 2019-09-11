Riverdale Season 4: Behind-The-Scenes Photo Sparks Fan Theory About Jughead

Riverdale fans have a new theory. Picture: netflix

Riverdale Season 4 drops on October 10th.

Riverdale fans have a new theory about Jughead's fate after seeing a behind-the-scenes photograph.

Cheryl Blossom, played by Madelaine Petsch, has been sending fans crazy on social media after posting a season 4 teaser on her Instagram story.

The new spoiler shows an obscure set with minimal clues, but of course true Riverdale fans could uncover it with their eyes closed.

One fan wrote: “Maybe season 4’s about voodoo dolls and the doll is supposed to be Jughead.”

Another said: “I think the poster makes more sense now based on what I’m thinking. Is it fair to assume that “Hereditary” will be the name of an upcoming episode (obviously named after the movie)?"

Fans even started to speculate together and create threads.

Riverdale spoiler picture. Picture: Instagram

One thread read: “So what do you think Cheryl’s storyline is gonna be like based on this?”

“Uh, creepy doll oriented, naturally. I HOPE, at least.”

“If we get a cursed doll storyline…. I don’t know if I’ll be able to continue.”

“Noooooooo! You’ve come too far to quit now.”

Another said: “What if the gang makes her get rid of Jason's body so she decides to make a doll like him, and it comes to life.”

One fan replied, saying: “Excellent, I endorse this idea 100%.”

The show’s die-hard fans have been speculating about Cole Sprouse’s character, Jughead’s, ‘death’ since the end of season 3.

Season 4 is set to drop October 10th 2019 on Netflix.

