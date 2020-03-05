Riverdale Stars Including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch Pay Tribute To Luke Perry One Year On From His Sudden Death

Luke Perry died of a stroke on 4 March 2019. Picture: Getty

The Riverdale cast have paid touching tributes to Luke Perry, who suddenly died one year ago.

Luke Perry died from a stroke on 4 March in 2019 and one year on his co-stars, including the Riverdale cast, are honouring the late actor.

Madelaine Petsch took to Instagram Stories to share her tribute, writing alongside a photo showing them deep in discussion: “Woke up and realised it’s been a year since we lost you… Not a day goes by where I don’t miss you.”

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Camila Mendes also took to social media to post her tribute to the late Fred Andrews actor, simply writing: “Thinking of you today,” on a picture of Luke in the middle of a group hug with his Riverdale co-stars.

Lili Reinhart tweeted her sadness one year on from Luke Perry's death. Picture: Lili Reinhart/Twitter

Lili Reinhart took her tribute to Twitter, writing: “Can’t believe we lost Luke one year ago. It genuinely still feels very surreal. We miss him so much. Hard to say anything else that expresses the magnitude of his not being here.”

Meanwhile, Hermione Lodge actress Marisol Nichols, who will soon be leaving the Netflix series, shared a black and white photo of Luke on Instagram, describing him in the caption as “genuinely good, honourable, and caring.”

Luke Perry was very close to his Riverdale co-stars. Picture: Getty

She said: “One year ago. Missing this incredible being, it goes without saying we lost him too soon.

“Took this shot off the screen from our photo shoot for S2. He loved playing Fred Andrews, a genuinely good, honourable, caring dad and a stand up guy. And because that was who Luke was he imbued his character with all of himself and we loved him for it.”

Luke’s Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars also shared heartfelt tributes to the late star, who died at just 52 years old.

The actor suddenly died last year after having a stroke. He was surrounded by his friends and family at the time, including his two children; Sophie, now 19, and Jack, now 22.

The statement at the time said: “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

When Riverdale returned for season four, the show paid its own tribute to Luke, dedicating episode one “In Memoriam” to the late star.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News