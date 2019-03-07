Riverdale Pays Tribute To Luke Perry In The First Episode Of The Netflix Show To Air Since His Death

Riverdale's creator paid tribute to Luke Perry. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The CW series will be dedicating all future episodes of this series to Luke Perry – who played Fred Andrews – who sadly passed away this week after suffering a massive stroke.

The first episode of Riverdale since Luke Perry’s death has aired, and the series paid tribute to the actor at the end of the show.

Luke, who played Fred Andrews in the show, was remembered with a black end card reading ‘In Memoriam, Luke Perry 1966-2019’, and the makers of the show say they will pay tribute in every episode of this run.

Riverdale paid tribute to Luke Perry in the first episode since his death. Picture: Twitter

Creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, tweeted a photo of Luke with some of the cast and crew and wrote, “Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

“Tonight’s episode of Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best - helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Luke, who died aged 52 on Monday, first shot to fame as the heartthrob on Beverly Hills 90210 but won a whole new legion of fans playing Archie Andrews’ dad on Riverdale.

Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness:

I watched Riverdale tonight and when I saw Luke Perry I started crying



:( — olivia ||-// (@oliviabandito) March 7, 2019

R.I.P Luke Perry #riverdale will not be the same 😭 — #princess (@brittanyd573) March 7, 2019

watching #Riverdale is such an awful seeing Fred (Luke Perry) alive and caring mades me feel sad and cry😭 I can't believe it happened, I can't accept the fact for now but he's a good guy. And great father/man. You'll be missed Luke. #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/CGrvBYXVr8 — WHY DON'T WE FOLLOW ME ❄ (@kwenmaryel) March 7, 2019

Seeing Luke Perry in the latest Riverdale ep BROKE me 😢❤️ — Bronte Willis (@BronteWillis) March 7, 2019

His representatives announced that he had suffered a massive stroke last week, and while he was responsive when the paramedics arrived, his condition deteriorated.

He died surrounded by his loved ones including his son and daughter as he passed away in hospital in California.

