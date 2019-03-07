Riverdale Pays Tribute To Luke Perry In The First Episode Of The Netflix Show To Air Since His Death

7 March 2019, 11:08

Riverdale's creator paid tribute to Luke Perry.
Riverdale's creator paid tribute to Luke Perry. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The CW series will be dedicating all future episodes of this series to Luke Perry – who played Fred Andrews – who sadly passed away this week after suffering a massive stroke.

The first episode of Riverdale since Luke Perry’s death has aired, and the series paid tribute to the actor at the end of the show.

Luke Perry’s Daughter Thanks Fans Of The Riverdale Star For Their Support After His Death

Luke, who played Fred Andrews in the show, was remembered with a black end card reading ‘In Memoriam, Luke Perry 1966-2019’, and the makers of the show say they will pay tribute in every episode of this run.

Riverdale paid tribute to Luke Perry in the first episode since his death.
Riverdale paid tribute to Luke Perry in the first episode since his death. Picture: Twitter

Creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, tweeted a photo of Luke with some of the cast and crew and wrote, “Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always.

“Tonight’s episode of Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best - helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Luke, who died aged 52 on Monday, first shot to fame as the heartthrob on Beverly Hills 90210 but won a whole new legion of fans playing Archie Andrews’ dad on Riverdale.

Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness:

His representatives announced that he had suffered a massive stroke last week, and while he was responsive when the paramedics arrived, his condition deteriorated.

He died surrounded by his loved ones including his son and daughter as he passed away in hospital in California.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ariana Grande has responded to fans' questions about her tour set list

Ariana Grande 2019 Tour: '7 Rings' Singer Responds After Fans 'Find Set List'

Ariana Grande

Global Awards 2019 video thumbnail

The Global Awards 2019 - Watch, Listen & Keep Up With All The Action Live!

Events

Portugal. The Man have accused the Jonas Brothers of copying 'Feel It Still'

Portugal. The Man Accuse The Jonas Brothers Of Copying 'Feel It Still' With New Single 'Sucker'
Piers Morgan and Liam Payne exchanged a vicious war of words on Twitter

Liam Payne And Piers Morgan Exchange Vicious War Of Words As They Clash Over Kylie Jenner's Self-Made Billionaire Status
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for a second series

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Trailer

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Big Sean has seemingly split from Jhene Aiko

Are Ariana Grande And Big Sean Dating And When Did He Split From Girlfriend Jhene Aiko?
Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours
There's a fourth Jonas brother... Frankie!

Who Is Frankie Jonas? Everything You Need To Know About Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’s Little Brother
Kylie Jenner's fans have questioned whether the star really is 'self-made'.

6 Of The Funniest Reactions To Kylie Jenner Being Called A 'Self-Made' Billionaire
Kylie Jenner has an incredible net worth

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Lip Kit Queen Worth As She’s Confirmed As Youngest Self-Made Billionaire