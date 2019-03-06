Luke Perry’s Daughter Thanks Fans Of The Riverdale Star For Their Support After His Death

6 March 2019, 10:13

Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie, thanked fans for their support.
Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie, thanked fans for their support. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Perry flew back from Africa to be by her father’s side as he tragically died of a massive stroke, and thanked fans for their support.

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, has thanked fans of her father for their love and support following the actor’s death from a massive stroke.

Stories Of Riverdale's Luke Perry's Random Acts Of Kindness Surface After His Passing

Sophie, 18, had been travelling in Malawi, Africa, when the news broke that her father had suffered a stroke and been rushed to hospital, and she managed to rush back to Los Angeles to be by his side.

The Riverdale and Beverly Hills 90210 star sadly passed away on Monday from the effects of the ‘massive’ stroke, and received an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues alike.

Sophie posted, “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

The current series of Riverdale is on hold from filming following the news, and it’s yet to be announced how they will cover Luke’s character, Fred Andrews’ exit from the show.

