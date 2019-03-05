Stories Of Riverdale's Luke Perry's Random Acts Of Kindness Surface After His Passing

People share their stories of Luke Perry's extraordinary kindness. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

Riverdale's Luke Perry, who passed away suddenly at the age of 52, touched far more lives than fans and cast of the show and people are coming forward with their touching stories about the late actor.

Riverdale star Luke Perry has passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke, leaving people around the world shocked at his sudden death and people coming forward with stories about his kindness and spirit.

Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, took to Instagram to recount a unique encounter he had with the actor during a flight.

He said: "My wife and I are on a plane back from Mexico. Couple of rows ahead of us, these two brothers, young kids, are beating the hell out of each other. Their poor parents are powerless to stop the crying, yelling and screaming."

"It was like this for close to two hours. Then about 10 minutes before landing it starts to get real bad. Out of no where, a man comes from first class. Hat, beard, sunglasses, blowing up a balloon. He ties it off, hands it off like he's holding out a sword to a king.

"Kneeling, Head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds. Plane damn near bursts into applause. Finally get a good look at the guy and I say to my wife "Holy shit. I think that balloon man/hero" is Luke Perry".

Other people have come forward with their touching stories remembering what a genuine and down to earth man Luke was despite finding fame so young in the original Beverly Hills 90210 series as Dylan McKay.

One Twitter user even shared an story of him handing out emergency supplies on the road during floods in the US back in 2010.

They wrote: "Y’all might know Luke Perry had some land here in Tennessee. Maybe you don’t know that during the flood of 2010, he was out there bringing people food, bottles of water, and shoes. Just a humble, decent dude."

Luke Perry used to come into the restaurant I worked in over a decade ago and he was always so kind to me and friendly in an industry where most people would just dismiss me. Always remembered that. RIP. And be kind and compassionate to those around you y’all. — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) March 5, 2019

Someone even shared a story of Luke literally saving their child's life in a hardware store and we honestly can't get over how many heroic acts the Netflix star had low-key carried out throughout his lifetime.

Someone in my office just shared this story about #LukePerry.#RIP pic.twitter.com/Y3BaE1qS9e — Brendan Weathers (@BrendanWeathers) March 4, 2019

Hey @OfficialKimora remember when we were on that flight w/ #LukePerry & we fangirled so hard & asked him EVERY 90210 question? He was the perfect gentleman & heartthrob. He was kind when he probably just wanted to sleep. And he switched seats so we could sit together. 💔 #RIP — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 5, 2019

The Riverdale cast and crew have suspended filming whilst they come to terms with their co-star and friend's death and have expressed their grief at losing his 'wisdom and kindness'.

Lili Reinhart wrote: "I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us."

"I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

