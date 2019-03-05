Riverdale Production Stopped Following Death Of Luke Perry

Riverdale has suspended production after Luke Perry's death. Picture: Getty (L); iTunes (R)

The CW has suspended production on Riverdale, after the news of Luke Perry's death, following his stroke on Monday.

After Luke Perry's shocking death on Monday morning, The CW Television Network - who are known for producing shows such as Arrow and The Flash - have postponed production on Riverdale.

Filming of Riverdale - on which Luke played Fred Andrews - has been stopped, to allow the cast and crew time to mourn their friend.

Luke suffered a stroke on Monday, 4 March 2019, at his home in California.

The CW shared a lengthy statement following Luke's death, after he appeared in Riverdale since the start in 2016; "Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

Luke Perry sadly passed away after suffering from a stroke. Picture: Getty

The brief pause in production should allow the writers to write a proper send-off for Luke and his character, Fred.

