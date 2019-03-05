Riverdale Production Stopped Following Death Of Luke Perry

5 March 2019, 10:36

Riverdale has suspended production after Luke Perry's death
Riverdale has suspended production after Luke Perry's death. Picture: Getty (L); iTunes (R)

The CW has suspended production on Riverdale, after the news of Luke Perry's death, following his stroke on Monday.

After Luke Perry's shocking death on Monday morning, The CW Television Network - who are known for producing shows such as Arrow and The Flash - have postponed production on Riverdale.

Filming of Riverdale - on which Luke played Fred Andrews - has been stopped, to allow the cast and crew time to mourn their friend.

> Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Returning To Therapy Due To Anxiety And Depression

Luke suffered a stroke on Monday, 4 March 2019, at his home in California.

The CW shared a lengthy statement following Luke's death, after he appeared in Riverdale since the start in 2016; "Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

Luke Perry sadly passed away after suffering from a stroke
Luke Perry sadly passed away after suffering from a stroke. Picture: Getty

The brief pause in production should allow the writers to write a proper send-off for Luke and his character, Fred.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Kardashian sisters reunited for a roller disco

Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Put Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them As The Sisters Come Together For Roller Disco
Camila Mendes reveals how much happier she is now she's stopped dieting.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Calls Herself A “Fertile Renaissance Goddess” After Overcoming Eating Disorder
Gigi Hadid attending Coachella

6 Most Iconic Celebrity Coachella Outfits - From Kylie Jenner's Mermaid Hair To Vanessa Hudgens' Bejewelled Face
Sophie Turner reprises her role as Sansa Stark for GoT season 8

Who's In The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Cast? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner Return
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

How Much Are Coachella 2019 Tickets, Who's In The Line-Up And Where Is The Festival?

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed: Profiles Of Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby
Jordyn Woods's transformation throughout the years

Jordyn Woods Before And After: We Take A Look At Her Transformation Over The Years
Friendships just don't get any cuter than Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, right?

5 Reasons We Love Camila Cabello And Taylor Swift’s Friendship
Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016

Louis Tomlinson Mum: Who Is Johannah Deakin And When Did 'Two Of Us' Singer Lose His Mother?

Louis Tomlinson